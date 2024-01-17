The leading Left Democrat Bernie Sanders has a foreshadowing for the incumbent President Joe Biden: address the needs of the working class or you “are not going to win this election.”

Now that the presidential season for elections 2024 is in full swing, Sanders thinks if they don't step up with the working class, Democrats run the risk of allowing anti-democratic demagogue Donald Trump to retake the White House. Speaking with The Guardian from his home base in Burlington, Vermont, Sanders suggested many ways the Democratic party could step up. “We’ve got to see the White House move more aggressively on healthcare, on housing, on tax reform, on the high cost of prescription drugs,” Sanders said. “If we can get the president to move in that direction, he will win; if not, he’s going to lose.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

Sanders predicted that his Republican opponent would prevail unless the president acknowledged the numerous difficulties that working-class families face more directly. Foreshadowing threats of a second Trump presidency, Sanders said, “It will be the end of democracy, functional democracy,” he said.

Sanders encouraged the president of the Democratic Party to give his re-election campaign greater immediacy. He projected that Trump would move the electoral targets over the next four years, making it impossible for “many people who would vote against Trump are unable to do so. He will make it harder for young people, people of color, to participate in the political process.”

"The challenge we face is to be able to show people that government in a democratic society can address their very serious needs," says @BernieSanders. "If we do that, we defeat Trump. If we do not, then we are the Weimar Republic of the early 1930s." https://t.co/jn6A0GIKwQ — Common Dreams (@commondreams) January 13, 2024

Through the Democratic primary, Biden had no real opposition. But, considering that they are expected to face off again in November, worries about how the incumbent president would perform against Trump are growing. According to recent surveys, the business mogul is not only performing well in crucial battleground states but is also gaining support from demographic segments that were crucial to Biden's 2020 win, like young and Hispanic voters.

The US senator from Vermont continued by saying he was bringing up the subject with the White House. “We hope to make clear to the president and his team that they are not going to win this election unless they come up with a progressive agenda that speaks to the needs of the working class of this country.”

Bernie Sanders, YOU got us into this situation. You told your supporters to vote for Biden & abandoned your movement. Now you're begging ppl to vote for Genocide Joe, when there are other candidates against genocide & pro M4ALL. Bernie can also f*ck all the way off! pic.twitter.com/HCDbknBv73 — Sabby Sabs (@SabbySabs2) January 14, 2024

Sanders applauded Biden for averting economic disaster with the $1.9 trillion Covid rescue plan and for supporting the switch to renewable energy through the Inflation Reduction Act. In addition, he praised Biden for his backing of the United Auto Workers' strike, calling him the most pro-union president since FDR.

However, the progressive Senator criticizes the president's re-election team for not beating its drum loud enough. “They’re not their own best advertisers, they don’t do a particularly good job in explaining what Biden has accomplished,” he said.

Sanders, however, also forewarned the White House not to rest on its achievements. “He should be proud of his accomplishments, but he’s also got to say that he understands that there is a housing crisis, that people can’t afford healthcare or prescription drugs or childcare – that he’s trying, but he hasn’t yet succeeded.”

The senator declared that he was actively developing a “progressive strategy to defeat Trump” with allies. “Rallying the working class of this country to stand up to Trump,” he says, is key to this.

