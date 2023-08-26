Sam Asghari Won't Get a Cent of Britney Spears' $15M Memoir Deal Thanks to Their 'Ironcald' Prenup

The forthcoming most anticipated memoir by pop star Britney Spears, titled The Woman In Me, has ignited headlines and anticipation among fans, but there’s one person who won’t be benefiting from its profits and success: Spears' ex-husband, Sam Asghari. Spears, who has reportedly earned around $15 million from her book deal, won’t be sharing a single cent with Asghari, despite his significant role in her life and the memoir itself.

While the memoir is expected to delve deep into Spears’ personal journey, including her marriage to Asghari and the reasons behind their split after 14 months, it seems that Spears' financial assets are secured by an 'iron-clad prenup.' The 29-year-old actor, who gained fame for his relationship with the pop icon, will not be able to bag any financial benefits from the memoir. Daily Mail has confirmed that the prenuptial agreement between Britney and Sam is airtight, leaving no room for him to revel in the proceeds from the book. In other words, despite their brief marriage, Asghari's financial involvement in Spears' memoir remains a no-go, even if she discusses their relationship or its end within its pages.

The notion that Asghari won't make any money from the memoir has long been speculated, given the prenup's strict terms. As a source told Page Six, "He gets basically nothing — there are no millions, and he certainly will not profit from Britney’s book, that’s her book." This comes amidst other reports that Asghari will only get the "gifts" he received from his ex-wife in the divorce. As per some reports, he could have had $1 million for every two years of their wedding (limited to $10 million after 15 years), but since their union only lasted for 14 months, it seems like Asghari will walk away with zilch.

While fans of Spears eagerly await the memoir's release on October 24, people also want to know more about the financial aspect of this separation (especially because of the 'Free Britney' movement) and are curious about her strategic approach to protecting her fortune and interests. The memoir's timing is also crucial, as it comes after years of speculation about Britney's finances. Despite her meteoric rise to fame in the 1990s, reports suggest that her finances were in disarray by the time her family intervened with a conservatorship in 2008. One insider told Page Six, “It’s something that hasn’t necessarily been focused on, but there were financial reasons why the conservatorship was in Britney’s interest, although she won’t see it that way.”

While Spears' memoir promises to offer an intimate look into her life, struggles, and triumphs, its financial implications are a reminder of the intricacies and complexities that come with high-profile divorces and asset management. As the release date approaches, fans are not only anticipating the revelations within the pages of The Woman in Me but are also keenly following the divorce to see what the next chapter of Spears' life is going to look like.

