Sam Asghari Was Frustrated With Spears Constantly Getting Naked in Front of Household Staff

The life of pop icon Britney Spears has long been the focus of the media. Her separation from her husband Sam Asghari has recently gathered a lot of attention. Asghari's annoyance with Spears' tendency to be bare all in front of house staff stands out among the many difficulties that reports indicate their marriage encountered.

Spears has always stood for freedom and self-determination. Her boundaries have been pushed and social standards have been challenged throughout her life. After 13 years of being under a conservatorship that restricted everything in her life, she has had to fight for her independence. After getting her freedom, Spears practiced her newfound status by going unclothed throughout her house and has also been seen sharing posts on social media. Her acts can be seen as a rejection of conventional norms that specify how women should act, even in the privacy of their own homes.

Asghari, a former fitness model who is now an actor, initially worried about Spears' health because of her past difficulties and the conservatorship she had recently exited. Genuine care is important in a partnership, but it's as important to recognize how this concern may have changed the way power is distributed in the marriage.

Asghari's displeasure with Spears' nudity when staff members were present showcases conventional gender roles and expectations. Her act challenges the notion that women should adhere to modesty norms even in the quiet of their homes.

The sources told The U.S. Sun, “Sam was concerned in the beginning that Britney would walk around naked at times when they were first together. It really put him out of his comfort zone, especially as bodyguards or handlers would be around when she was still under the conservatorship. However, over time it really grated on him because he had asked her to cover up when gardeners or cleaners were around."

It was reported that Asghari allegedly tried to make changes to their prenuptial agreement by blackmailing Spears stating that he would otherwise disclose embarrassing information about her. Spears had been going through a rough time as a result of this separation.

But recently she has been seen trying to enjoy simple activities alongside her friends. Spears was seen riding a horse in the scorching desert while taking off her top because of the extreme heat. She uploaded a video of herself to Instagram. She said, "'I had to take my top off in the f***ing desert !!!' the Oops!...I should have gone naked !!!'" in her caption, per Daily Mail.

She was also seen in another video getting her latest snake tattoo. Above the delicate fairy tattoo on her lower back, the Toxic hitmaker unveiled a red snake tattoo. "My new snake tattoo, guys," she said. "I'm so excited" She shared a video of herself getting a fresh tattoo on Instagram using only the snake emoji as the caption.

