Sam Asghari Unfollows Ex Britney Spears on Instagram Amidst UDivorce

The tension between Sam Asghari and Britney Spears during their divorce proceedings seems to be at an all-time high. Recently, Asghari unfollowed Spears on Instagram; on August 30, he was no longer listed on the pop star's list of 42 million followers. Sam filed for divorce from Britney on August 16 amid rampant rumors, including the one that she cheated on him with an employee. Rather than disappear, Britney has been actively demonstrating to her fans that she is OK by doing things like having a 'divorce party.'

The singer made news last week when she posted a series of photos from a party at her California estate, which included many shirtless male guests. Britney could be seen in a video footage lounging shirtless on a bed. At one point, she raised her leg in the air, baring just her underwear and a pair of thigh-high boots. While asking for privacy, Asghari wrote on Instagram, " After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S—t happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful."

Spears spoke out about her split with Sam Asghari; she stated, " As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!! If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!"

According to a source close to the Spears family, Britney became concerned that Sam (whom she started seeing five years before her father's extended conservatorship over her was terminated) was working with Jamie Spears, 71, to give him private information about herself. A source informed The Daily Mail, "Britney has reason to believe that Sam was secretly working with her dad Jamie since early on in their relationship. Sam would supply information to Jamie that would help to keep her locked in the conservatorship. In exchange, Sam was given access to her and her money. Britney now feels like Sam was being deceitful all along."

