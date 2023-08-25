Here’s Why Sam Asghari Won’t Get a ‘Single Penny’ From Estranged Wife Britney Spears’ $15 Million Memoir

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears’ split has been in the limelight since the shocking news was announced earlier this month. The former couple is heading for divorce with no chance of reconciliation. As reported earlier the two want to amicably settle their separation. Given their ‘ironclad prenup’ Asghari financially won’t gain anything from Spears’ assets. And it seems that the situation remains the same with regard to Spears’ Memoir worth millions, as Page Six reported.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tim Mosenfelder

Also Read: Britney Spears Posts A Cooking Video Amid Divorce From Sam Asghari

The singer earned an approximate value of $15 Million for her book deal, per The Guardian. The tell-all memoir titled, The Woman In Me is set to hit the stores on the 24th of October 2023. It's, however, unlikely to feature details from Spears’ sudden split from her estranged lover. This deal certainly elevates her net worth to a whole new level.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Livingston

There were rumors and speculations that Asghari actually ‘signed a deal’ that would entitle him to certain capital in case their marriage ever fell through. But a source confessed the truth of the matter. “Britney and Sam have a total iron-clad prenup. He gets basically nothing,” noted the source, per TMZ. In addition, the source went on to say, “There are no millions and he certainly will not profit from Britney’s book, that’s her book”. The source strongly confirmed the primary reason why Asghari is literally walking away with nothing - their legally binding agreement.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s prenup leaves him with no payout for their divorce and also precludes him from getting spousal support, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/MtFf3zfLwU — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 18, 2023

Also Read: Sam Asghari Claims He Acted as Nurse and Therapist for Britney Spears in Marriage

Spears’s choice of not involving her estranged husband in splitting the profit from her book arose after her distressing conservatorship debacle. A source with great knowledge about the situation explained the decision. “When Britney entered the conservatorship, she was virtually broke,” noted the source in recollection, per Page Six. Given the fact that this resulted after her parents (mainly her father) had control over her financial life as soon as she skyrocketed to fame in 2008.

Britney Spears’ upcoming memoir, 'The Woman In Me,' will not have any changes made to reflect her ongoing divorce from Sam Asghari, TMZ reports.



Sources say Britney gave her final sign-off on the book two weeks ago and that it will be released as is. pic.twitter.com/Cr91JMOeUx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 21, 2023

Also Read: Amid Britney Spears's Divorce, She Now Has a Chance To Fix Things With Her Mom Lynne Spears

In a desperate attempt to escape this cruel fate, she began the lengthy legal battle to fully gain control over this part of her life. As per reports, she had to shell out a large sum of money through the years on account of legal fees. This only resulted in her net worth reducing to more than half of what she started off with. But this wasn’t the only way Spears was losing money. She also had to offer her ex-husband Kevin Federline millions on the grounds of child support. This is until they both turn legally 18 and are able to support themselves.

Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’ love life: Meet Sam Asghari, Kevin Federline and more https://t.co/S5uebACO9l pic.twitter.com/gP1snOFkGS — Page Six (@PageSix) August 17, 2023

A source close to Spears ponders over her “sources of income now”. And responded with, “Her biggest songs are more than 20 years ago, and artists don’t make much from streaming”. And in conclusion, mentioned in a suggestive manner what she’s doing in order to tackle this situation. Which is working on new music. “Britney has $60 Million, possibly more, she’s not hurting for money in any sense of the word,” noted the source.

More from Inquisitr

Britney Spears’s ‘Iron Clad’ Prenup With Sam Asghari ‘Barring Him’ From Her Assets Revealed

Here’s Why Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s Divorce Will Not Affect Her Memoir Publication