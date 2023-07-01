Salma Hayek’s Fans Praised Her After She Once Revealed Natural Gray Hair in a Selfie: "You're Beautiful"

Salma Hayek's beauty is unmatched. The 56-year-old actress uploaded a photo to her social media showing her beautiful natural hair back in 2020, and fans could not contain their admiration for her!

"I can almost touch the moon," the Frida actress captioned the Facebook post with the outdoor selfie, which showed her pointing towards a white structure, above her head. Fans immediately took note of how pretty her naturally wavy hair and flawless makeup looked, per Hello! Magazine.

"Beautiful hair," one follower commented, and another agreed, adding: "Your hair looks awesome kinda curly like that." A third remarked, "Love your hairstyle." Other followers swooned over her beauty. One fan commented, "The moon is in between your right hand and your head... So you carry it ... like Atlas"

Salma Hayek got honest on Instagram recently about the consequences of growing older. In a close-up, makeup-free selfie she uploaded, the 56-year-old actress made light of the fact that she has wrinkles and white hair and joked that they have "crashed the party." In the caption, she wrote, “Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning.”

In an interview with Good Morning America on June 14, Hayek was asked about the Instagram post, and she revealed a genius hair hack in the process of opening up about that post! She told the GMA hosts, “You don’t see the white hair right now because I put mascara [on]. Because I’m too lazy to dye my hair, so I go like this and then I go like this,” she shared, demonstrating to the audience how she applies mascara to her eyelashes and on the hair framing her face instead of dying it.

In a New York Times article, she stated that she enjoys embracing her skin's natural color and texture. “It’s my natural color, and it’s my natural white hair. One of the reasons I don’t dye my hair is because I don’t have the patience to sit through it. I don’t want to spend what’s left of my youth pretending I’m younger and then not enjoying life. I get my hair cut wherever I’m working or doing publicity, and the hairdresser asks me, 'Please, please, can I cut your hair?' It’s the same with my eyebrows. They grow and grow until a makeup artist looks at me and begs to do something to them because they’re so much.”

