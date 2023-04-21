Safaree Buys Expensive Gifts For Rumored Girlfriend Amara La Negra's Twins, Ex-Wife Takes a Dig

"Love and Hip Hop" star Safaree Samuels is making headlines for showering love and expensive gifts on his rumored girlfriend Amara La Negra's twins. Amara shares the twins with her on-and-off partner Allan Mueses.

Ex-wife Erica Mena is now calling out Safaree after he gifted La Negra the expensive watches after failing to make child support payments for his own kids. The couple shares a daughter Safire Majesty Samuels, who was born in 2020, and a son Legend, who was born in 2021.

Image Source: Getty Images | Marcus Ingram

Safaree recently gave gifts to his rumored girlfriend Amara's daughters, Sumajestad Royalty and Sualteza Empress, for their first birthday. A video of the event is circulating on social media in which Safaree can be seen dancing and getting comfortable with Amara's twins. Several attendees also took to Instagram stories that clearly show Safaree gifting Amara's twins the Rolex watches.

Safaree later explained his gesture and said, "I'm doing this because I'm new to Miami and you know ever since I’ve been here, Amara has been a great everything; friend, tour guide, helping me with my Spanish. She’s just been a great business partner," reports Hollywood Unlocked. Also, Safaree and Amara are reportedly filming scenes for their upcoming season of "Love & Hip Hop: Miami."

Image Source: Getty Images | Rodrigo Varela

However, his explanation was simply not good enough for Mena, who took to her social media to express her feelings and take a dig at her ex-husband. Mena accused him of being fake and inauthentic for dating women from the same industry in a now-deleted post. She even called him out for cheating on her during their marriage and wrote, "Aw so cute. It's just very interesting how my kids have NEVER received gifts like this by this waste man." The reality star further added, "My daughter just turned 3. All she got was a birthday cake and a few balloons in his living room. And please don't get me started on how he didn't do anything for my son's 1st birthday until two weeks after the fact. And again, that was just balloons in his living room. But Happy ever enjoyed this circus theme birthday party with a deadbeat clown as the special guest."

Safaree was ordered to pay Erica Mena $4,305 in child support. However, Mena was not happy with the amount of financial help given from Safaree's substantial income and said that he showed little interest in their children, as reported by XXL Mag. "Let him know he has medical bills that's only 8k from last year he owes along with... never mind just tell him he got it. Pay it."

In June 2022, the pair vacated their $1.3 million Georgia mansion and by September they had completely dissolved their marriage. TMZ reported that the couple was pregnant with their second child within two years of their marriage when they decided to part ways, as Erica claimed that Safaree was already cheating.