Sad Moment From Meghan Markle’s Interview With Oprah Goes Viral Again: 'Was Told That I Couldn't...'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2020 Oprah Winfrey interview that made waves globally has once again captured attention in a viral TikTok video. In the clip, the Duchess of Sussex candidly discusses her struggles within the Royal Family, revealing shocking details about her treatment and lack of support. Markle recounted how palace officials allegedly failed to intervene amid negative media scrutiny, leaving her feeling isolated and unprotected. This has reignited discussions about the royal couple's tumultuous departure from their senior roles, as per The Mirror.

Why do some people blame Meghan for Harry decision? Prince Harry has quite clearly said he left due to lack of support from “the family” and the British media treatment of his wife's. See the interview 👇 https://t.co/4XqjEUwUj4 — Dani (@MrsDaniEsteves) September 14, 2022

In the viral clip, Winfrey asked, "Were you silent or silenced?" Markle responded, "The latter." Subsequently, Winfrey inquired, "So, how does that work? Were you told by the comms people or the - I don't know - the institution, were you told to keep silent? Were you told to say nothing?" Markle clarified, "Everyone from my world was given very clear directive from the moment the world knew Harry and I were dating to always say 'No comment'."

The TikTok video featured Markle discussing the lack of support she received as her mental health declined in the face of growing media scrutiny. She revealed, "It was all happening just because I was breathing. I went to the institution, and I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help. I said, 'I've never felt this way before, and I need to go somewhere.' And I was told that I couldn't, that it wouldn't be good for the institution." Markle also claimed that the Palace refused to help her with negative stories in the press. She said, "I did anything they told me to...I did because it was also through the lens of 'And we'll protect you.'"

The continued public racist abuse towards Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, is truly cruel, vicious & vindictive. Most cruelly is the silence from Buckingham Palace who continue their code of silence & refusal to support the Duchesses care & mental wellbeing. #MentalHealth pic.twitter.com/mPK8twBBoa — The New Current (@TheNewCurrent) September 16, 2022

One incident that stands out is the infamous 'Straight Outta Compton' headline from a British tabloid, which blatantly referenced her African American heritage in a derogatory manner. She felt isolated, unable to escape the racially charged narratives being pushed by the tabloids. Additionally, she was often portrayed in a starkly different light as compared to her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. While Kate was frequently depicted as the epitome of grace and class, Markle was subjected to a barrage of criticism that often had racial undertones. This relentless scrutiny and biased portrayal exacerbated her feelings of isolation and distress. Prince Harry admitted, "No one from my family said anything over those three years," as per CNN.

The allegations made in the Winfrey interview took a toll on Harry's relationship with the royal family. However, experts argue that the exiled prince is now ready to mend fences within his family, believing that a sincere apology could reconcile their strained relationship. Still, insiders suggest that his efforts may not yield the desired results. "He's consumed with the idea that he can mend this feud by throwing himself at his family's feet," the source revealed. "But even if he offers a heartfelt apology, it doesn't guarantee forgiveness. Camilla's protectiveness of Charles means Harry might not even get a private moment with his father, and William's stance is expected to remain icy. His direct approach risks further alienation."