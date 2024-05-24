Ryan Reynolds Hints That Taylor Swift Might Join the Marvel Comic Universe for Her Debut on Big Screen

Is Taylor Swift joining the MCU? Speculations have been making waves ever since Ryan Reynolds addressed it. The Multiverse Saga is gearing up for a major event this summer with the release of Deadpool & Wolverine. This film will not only permanently integrate Reynolds' Wade Wilson into the MCU but also serve as a fitting tribute to 20th Century Fox, 24 years after its first movie release.

In a recent interview with Fandango, Reynolds addressed the swirling rumors of Swift potentially joining the Deadpool franchise, stating, "You know, movies like this… there's so much speculation about so many people that might end up in the film. I saw one that was convinced that Elvis was in the movie. Anything can happen and that's sort of what I love about this universe. Surprises are the essence of Deadpool."

Given the parallels between Swift and Dazzler in the comics, casting her as the beloved singing mutant would add a fun meta layer to Deadpool & Wolverine's story and tone. Dazzler's introduction to the MCU would be significant, particularly if Swift were cast in the role, following her brief cameo in X-Men: Dark Phoenix portrayed by Halston Sage. Following the initial rumors, reports surfaced suggesting Swift might take on the role of Blonde Phantom. However, fans have noticed that Swift's name has been linked to other roles too as per Teen Vogue. Given the careful evasion of direct answers by those involved, the possibility of Swift appearing in Deadpool & Wolverine doesn't seem far-fetched at all. Despite Swift's ongoing Eras Tour sweeping through Europe, her name continues to be associated with major projects. Amidst mounting speculation, Swift's potential entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a hot topic. Insider DanielRPK's disclosure of a reported meeting between Swift and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has ignited fervent discussion about the singer's prospective role in the MCU.

taylor swift as dazzler in mcu is a need pic.twitter.com/lyzWvbzvKG — t. (@crumbshizz) May 20, 2024

Shawn Levy, the director behind all three Deadpool films to date, also fielded questions about Swift's potential cameo in the franchise during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "That is hardly confirmed nor denied in this interview. I'm going to literally walk about of the frame and save myself, otherwise, Ryan's taking a hit [out] on me." Speculation surrounding Swift's involvement in Deadpool escalated following sightings of her with both Reynolds and Levy at a Kansas City Chiefs game in late 2023. Notably, Swift wouldn't be the first pop star to transition to the Marvel universe. In 2021, Harry Styles made waves by joining the MCU with a role in Eternals as Eros/Starfox, solidifying the notion that once you're in, you're in. With Deadpool & Wolverine slated for theatrical release on July 26, 2024, the truth behind Swift's potential involvement will soon be revealed.