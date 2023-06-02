Ryan Reynolds Shares 'I Did Quit, I Stopped Acting for a Year', Before Deadpool's $1.5B Success

Actor Ryan Reynolds, known for his charismatic on-screen presence and quick-witted humor, has had his fair share of challenges and moments of doubt. One such instance was when he seriously contemplated leaving acting behind to return to university to pursue a different career.

Reynolds' journey began in the late 1990s when he starred in the popular sitcom Two Guys and a Girl, which marked the turning point in his career. However, even as his journey moved towards this upward trajectory, there came a time when the actor became "disillusioned by the film industry."

Reflecting on his career at that point, Reynolds admitted, "It wasn't like I was having a very illustrious career up in Canada. I was doing all of these movie-of-the-weeks with all of these ex-Dynasty stars. It was depressing. I would have rather gone to university or become a teacher, so I did quit, I stopped acting for about a year."

Fortunately for Reynolds and his fans, his departure from acting proved to be short-lived. He decided to move to Los Angeles, California, with a close friend. It was during this time that his fortunes took a positive turn, as he secured a role in Two Guys and a Girl.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Reynolds' talent and dedication gradually shone through in movies like Waiting, The Proposal and Blade: Trinity. However, not all of his projects were an instant success. In 2011, Reynolds faced a significant setback with the critically panned Green Lantern as it was a commercial failure. The film's disappointing performance left the actor questioning his future in the superhero genre, admitting that he represented the "death of superheroes," as per FandomWire.

Despite the setback, Reynolds' unwavering commitment eventually led him to his most iconic role to date. In 2016, the release of Deadpool marked a turning point in his career. The irreverent and unconventional superhero film became an instant hit, defying expectations and smashing box office records. With a modest budget of $58 million, the movie went on to gross over $782 million worldwide, solidifying Reynolds' status as a bankable leading man.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

The success of Deadpool was followed by an equally impressive sequel, Deadpool 2, which continued to captivate audiences and generate staggering box office numbers. Together, the two films amassed an enormous $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office. His remarkable portrayal of the foul-mouthed, quick-witted mercenary not only delighted fans but also garnered critical acclaim, earning him nominations at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards and the Golden Globe Awards.

In 2017, Ryan Reynolds was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Now, capturing the attention of fans worldwide, Reynolds has recently revealed the highly anticipated release date for Deadpool 3, scheduled to hit theaters on November 8, 2024.