Ryan Edwards Must Follow Court’s Strict New Conditions After Judge Released Him Early From Prison

Ryan Edwards from Teen Mom breathed a sigh of relief after a Tennessee judge released him early, nearly one month ahead of his schedule from prison. The reality star appeared before Hamilton County General Sessions Court and was out on December 23, 2023, before his original date of January 17, 2024.

Judge Gary Starnes ordered the 35-year-old to be released "as soon as possible," exclusively reported by The Sun. The Teen Mom alum was arrested on December 8 during his court hearing and was supposed to spend the holidays in prison. However, he was unexpectedly set free before Christmas.

The sudden change of heart came after Judge Starnes claimed he lost patience with Edwards, who had been given "chance after chance after chance." The star was caught overspeeding the limit by 85 mph. After he was caught, he showed no sign of guilt or remorse.

"The ignorance of doing something like that is beyond me," the judge said. "I don't know how you didn't kill somebody," per InTouch Weekly. Starnes declined to approve his plea deal, saying, "I don't want to approve this. You have to give the court a comprehensive follow-up plan. You haven't been good in your personal life. You're looking at three years in custody."

However, despite being released early, Edwards must follow the court's strict new rules. The conditions expect him to take his monthly Vivitrol shots (prescription medication in the form of naltrexone used to treat alcohol and opioid use disorder). Previously, he violated the terms and didn't appear for his November 17 Vivitrol shot appointment.

The second rule implies Edwards completes the home care package for balance and random hair follicle tests, files a comprehensive treatment plan within 45 days, never misses his counseling sessions, and religiously follows his prescribed medical treatments as part of his post-treatment plan.

The former Teen Mom star was found guilty of overspeeding under the influence and possession in November, escaping a similar incident in the preceding month (October 2023). Back then, he was left with 48 days of prison time, a $465 fine plus court fees, and attending a DUI school, after which his license was revoked for a year.

However, he failed to oblige the court's orders, and the father of three not only neglected his scheduled Vivitrol shot but he also got involved in a brawl at a bar with his girlfriend Amanda Conner nearly after a week. A bouncer dragged Edwards out of a Chattanooga, Tennessee bar as he "appeared out of it" and "slurred his words."

After failing to abide by the rules, he again appeared in court in December 2023, and District Attorney Coty Wamp revealed, "He [Edwards] was drug-screened yesterday. By Friday, we will have those results back. The state would ask he be taken into custody if he does not pass."

Wamp continued, "He agreed to submit a report on his continuing care and follow-up. He hasn't done it," adding the consequences, "If he does not do that by Friday and show he went to AA … If he doesn't go, if he fails drug screens, the state will file this petition."

