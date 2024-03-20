Russian Media Spreads False Rumors of King Charles's Demise

Rumors about King Charles III's health have been growing rampant ever since the British monarch was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. However, recently, false reports of the monarch's death spread so quickly on the internet that Buckingham Palace had to respond, informing the Russian state news agencies involved and the public, that the king was alive and well, as reported by HuffPost.

Numerous posts on social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), also claimed that Charles had passed away. However, the rumor was quickly dispelled in a statement issued by the British Embassy of Ukraine, on Monday.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Max Mumby

The embassy crafted the statement in both English and Ukrainian. According to Newsweek, the statement read, "News about King Charles III's death is fake." While the exact source of the rumor remains unclear, it gained traction after being shared by two prominent Russian Telegram channels– Baza and Mash.

They circulated a manipulated press release mimicking the style of official royal announcements, complete with the palace's official letterhead. The fake release, dated March 18, claimed to be from Royal Communications. It falsely announced, “The King passed away unexpectedly yesterday afternoon [St Patrick’s Day].”

The fake press release resembled the layout of the official royal announcement from the time of the Queen's death in 2022. The public was however quick to notice that the news was not posted on the royal family's official website or any of its verified channels. Subsequently, speculation arose on social media suggesting that BBC presenters were dressed in black, which was untrue, and that the BBC logo had also been changed to match, which too was untrue as it was always black.

Following the clarification, numerous Russian social media channels began reporting these claims as fact. While some of these accounts have since updated their posts to label the story false, others have left their original updates unchanged.

Furthermore, videos supposedly depicting the Union Jack flag at half-mast in Buckingham Palace started circulating, but many other social media users promptly debunked this claim. Another rumor suggested that the BBC was prepared for a significant royal announcement, which fueled speculation further and caused a related hashtag to trend.

Fortunately, authorities caught wind of the rumor and dismissed it quickly. “We are happy to confirm that the King is continuing with official and private business,” the royal officials informed the Russian news agency. Once the palace officially denied the rumors, news outlets were quick to follow suit.

🇬🇧 We would like to inform you that the news about the death of King Charles III is fake. pic.twitter.com/Ilg2GZn0mo — UK in Ukraine 🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@UKinUkraine) March 18, 2024

The Royal Family has been at the center of intense speculation in recent weeks, especially regarding the whereabouts of Kate Middleton, who has not been seen in public since Christmas last year. Last week, Kensington Palace released a photo of Middleton with Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Prince George to commemorate Mother's Day, seemingly aiming to address the questions about her absence.

However, press agencies quickly discredited the photo, pointing out clear signs of manipulation. A statement was later issued on Middleton's behalf, explaining that she had personally edited the photo.