Rumors About Prince William and Rose Hanbury’s Affair Erupt Following Kate Middleton’s Press Fiasco

Rumors around Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage are doing the rounds. In the wake of numerous setbacks that the royal family is currently going through, fresh reports of Prince William's extramarital affair have shocked the onlookers and well-wishers of the British royalty.

The easter eggs to it lie in the images and updates shared by Kensington Palace per Nicki Swift. Middleton who recently underwent abdominal surgery due to reasons unknown has been missing several public appearances. Kensington Palace released the first official photo of Middleton in honor of U.K. Mother's Day in March 2024, which inadvertently stirred up rumors.

Observers noted apparent editing around Middleton's hand as she embraced her daughter, Princess Charlotte. Adding to the speculation, she was not wearing her wedding ring in the image, leading some to speculate about the state of her marriage to Prince William and rumors of his alleged involvement with Middleton's friend, Rose Hanbury.

The absence of the wedding ring in her initial post-surgery photo garnered attention and prompted online discussions. Some went as far as suggesting that Prince William might be having an affair with British model Hanbury. ​Tweets surfaced mentioning detailed coverage of Hanbury's life, coinciding with the release of the photo showing Middleton without her wedding ring by the media.

The cat is out of the bag, as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has officially reveals to the world that Prince William had an affair with Rose Hanbury, who happens to be a friend of Kate Middleton and their neighbor at their rural home in Norfolk

The rumors started in 2019 when some people alleged that Prince William was having an affair with Hanbury, comparing him to his father, King Charles. This led to William's lawyers issuing legal warnings to those spreading the rumors.

Despite no official acknowledgment from any party involved, the rumors have endured, fueled by Hanbury's presence at royal events, including King Charles's coronation. Amid ongoing rumors, the narrative surrounding Kate's recovery has taken a backseat. A palace insider has reassured that there's never been animosity between Middleton and Hanbury, dismissing the rumors as unfounded.

Prince William, meanwhile, reportedly distanced himself from Hanbury, focusing on supporting his wife during her recovery. The recent move made by Kate is seen as an attempt to alleviate any further stress on her. In recent times, she has been decreasing her public appearances after undergoing surgery. This prompted comments from royal expert Omid Scobie, author of Endgame. "For legal reasons, there are so many things that one can't go into," Scobie explained.

Middleton's accent, given her background and privileged education, may not come as a surprise, but it's noteworthy that she reportedly played an active role in refining it. According to New York Post, in his book, Scobie claimed that Middleton underwent 'many rounds of elocution lessons,' ultimately acquiring a more refined accent than Prince William's.

Scobie further suggested that instead of encouraging Middleton to attend her preferred choice of Edinburgh University in 2001, her family strategically placed her at the University of St Andrew's, where she would be near William, as detailed in his recent book.