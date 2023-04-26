Rumer Willis and Derek Richard Thomas Welcome Their First Child Together

Rumer Willis and her musician husband, Derek Richard Thomas have welcomed their firstborn. In a sweet Instagram post, the couple revealed that they have named their first daughter Louetta Isley Thomas Willis. Page Six, too, reported that Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have become grandparents, and the former A-list Hollywood couple’s eldest daughter, Rumer, gave birth to her first baby on April 18. Rumer shared a photo of the sleeping newborn and captioned it - "Louetta Isley Thomas Willis. You are pure magic. Born at home on Tuesday April 18. You are more than we ever dreamed of."

Nearly one month after Rumer and Thomas made their relationship Instagram-official, The Bunny House actress surprised her Instagram followers with her baby bump debut in December 2022. The then-expectant star posted black-and-white photos of the singer kissing and cradling her growing belly and captioned the post with a single green sapling emoji.

Moore, 60, posted the same photos to her account at the time, calling herself a “hot kooky unhinged grandma.” Aunts Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis wrote while sharing their excitement at the time, “Hot kooky unhinged aunts." As for Bruce, the 68-year-old actor’s wife, Emma Heming, also expressed her excitement with an upload of her own post. “Baby news is happy news!!!” the model, 44, gushed. “Congratulations @rumerwillis and @derekrichardthomas We are elated over here!"

The 32-year-old new mama also expressed her gratitude while celebrating six years of sobriety during pregnancy, “Still cant believe I am currently cooking a little person in my belly right now,” she wrote alongside a throwback photo. “I am so deeply grateful for the incredible lessons and gifts that have come my way this year. I’m so grateful this little soul chose me to have the privilege of being their mama,” she concluded.

According to People, two years prior, the Empire actress had opened up about waiting to have children with the right partner. "It's important to wait. I think it's so important not to rush in and have it be about the lust or about, you know, that immediate connection, then building a real foundation," she said while guest co-hosting on The Talk in November 2020.

According to US Weekly, Rumer and musician Derek Richard Thomas debuted their romance nearly one month before announcing they were expecting their first child. They posed for a series of photos together, shared via Instagram in November 2022, in which the guitarist kissed the 90210 alum’s cheek. Rumer and Thomas captioned their joint social media upload with hearts emojis. The couple never publicly confirmed when they began dating but they have frequently complimented one another’s musical talents.