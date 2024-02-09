Rudy Giuliani Says Donald Trump’s Campaign Owes Him $2 Million

As reported by Mediaite, Rudy Giuliani informed a federal bankruptcy court in Manhattan that he is owed approximately $2 million by Donald Trump's presidential campaign and the Republican National Committee. This compensation pertains to Giuliani's involvement in a contentious legal endeavor to challenge the election results following the 2020 presidential election. Trump has persistently asserted baseless claims of election fraud, and Giuliani vigorously supported this narrative despite its lack of authentication. Additionally, the former president's attorney disclosed his strained financial situation during his first testimony on Wednesday.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Anna Moneymaker

Nearly two months after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy following a $148 million defamation ruling linked to his election falsehoods, Giuliani's financial woes came to light. Despite this, he has opted not to pursue the former president for what he claims are outstanding legal fees, as stated by The Independent. Giuliani asserts that in November 2020, Trump requested him to assume control of his campaign legal team, as allied attorneys started a failed campaign to challenge election results in states Trump had lost. Giuliani said, “At that point, he had a tremendous number of complaints that there had been fraud in the election. He asked me to lead that effort.”

Giuliani clarified that his expenses during the campaign were covered, but he “never got a salary.” Regarding the amount he believes he is owed, he admitted to not having an exact figure but estimated it to be around $2 million. He added, “Once I took over, it was my understanding that I would be paid by the campaign for my legal work and my expenses to be paid. When we submitted the invoice for payment, they just paid the expenses. Not all but most. They never paid the legal fees.” Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Giuliani asserted that the former mayor is being unjustly targeted for political reasons.

Ted Goodman said, “The only reason we’re here today is because Mayor Rudy Giuliani has the courage to speak up and take on the permanent Washington political class, and he refuses to be unfairly censored or bullied into silence." Moreover, following extensive interrogation, Giuliani, who had long represented Trump as his client and had previously established himself as a reputable federal prosecutor, opened up about his financial standing. According to Raw Story, his financial disclosure reveals assets totaling $10.6 million but also indicates substantial liabilities amounting to $153 million.

Meanwhile, Giuliani faced a jury verdict last year, which determined that his claims regarding election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss were false. He alleged that they had wheeled a suitcase filled with fraudulent ballots into a vote-counting center and manipulated results with a flash drive to secure Joe Biden's victory. During a three-hour session in New York on Wednesday, various aspects of Giuliani's financial situation were scrutinized, including his assets, earnings, debts, and other commitments. Additionally, the hearing delved into pending legal actions against him, which include defamation claims and other allegations that could further impact the former mayor's finances.