Rudy Giuliani Forced to Give Up NYC Condo and Yankees Memorabilia to Election Workers He Defamed

Court Forces Giuliani to Surrender Luxury Assets to Georgia Election Workers

Wandrea ArShaye 'Shaye' Moss (L), a former Georgia election worker, is comforted by her mother Ruby Freeman (R). Image Source: Getty Images / Photo by Kevin Dietsch

On Tuesday, a federal judge ordered Rudy Giuliani, a former attorney for Donald Trump and ex-mayor of New York City, to surrender all his valuable assets, including his Manhattan penthouse, to Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss— the Georgia election workers he defamed. Judge Lewis Liman from Manhattan’s federal court specified that Giuliani must transfer his interest in the property within seven days to a receivership controlled by Freeman and Moss.

$148 Million Surrender

Rudy Giuliani departs from the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. District Courthouse after a verdict was reached in his defamation jury trial on December 15, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Image Source: Getty Images / Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

To satisfy a $148 million defamation judgment, Giuliani must surrender a range of high-value assets. The list includes his Madison Avenue penthouse, worth over $5 million, a 1980 Mercedes owned by actress Lauren Bacall, and 26 luxury watches. Freeman and Moss, through a court-ordered receivership, will oversee the liquidation of these items, likely through high-end auction houses like Sotheby’s to ensure top returns. Additionally, Giuliani’s collection of rare memorabilia, including a signed Joe DiMaggio Yankees jersey, will also go up for sale.

Where It All Started

Rudy Giuliani on January 21, 2024, in Manchester, New Hampshire. (Image Source: Getty Images / Photo by Brandon Bell)

The case against Giuliani traces back to the 2020 election when he made claims about election fraud involving Georgia election workers Freeman and Moss. These false allegations led to public backlash, causing Freeman and Moss to face severe harassment and threats. In 2023, a court awarded them $150 million in damages for the defamation, emotional distress, and punitive impact of Giuliani’s actions.

Only Exemption— A Watch!

Rudy Giuliani at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota (Image Source: Getty Images / Photo by Hannah Foslien)

Among the assets in question is a watch with sentimental value, given to Giuliani by his grandfather. Although Judge Liman recognized its importance, he initially rejected Giuliani’s plea to exempt it from liquidation, noting it didn’t meet exemption criteria due to its high value. It is the only item that may not be subject to liquidation.

Family Feud Over Yankee Rings

Rudy Giuliani on December 19, 2019, in Palm Beach, Florida. (Image Source: Getty Images / Photo by Saul Martinez)

A twist in the case includes four Yankees World Series rings that Giuliani’s son, Andrew, claims were gifts from his father. Andrew argues these rings should not be included in the asset turnover, and provided evidence to back his claim. The court will review this dispute as Freeman and Moss’s legal team contests the exemption of the valuable sports jewelry.

A Price for Public Misinformation

Wandrea ArShaye 'Shaye' Moss (L), a former Georgia election worker, testifies during the fourth hearing on the Jan. 6 investigation as her mother Ruby Freeman (R) listens, on June 21. (Image Source: Getty Images / Photo by Kevin Dietsch)

Attorney Michael Gottlieb, representing Freeman and Moss, remarked on the broader implications of this ruling, arguing that it would serve as a warning to public figures about the potential consequences of misinformation, CNN reported." Attorney Aaron Nathan also echoed, "This outcome should send a powerful message that there is a price to pay for those who choose to intentionally spread disinformation."

Defense Team Cries Unfair Punishment

Advisor to Rudy Giuliani, Ted Goodman, on August 23, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Image Source: Getty Images / Photo by Jessica McGowan)

Ted Goodman, a spokesperson for Giuliani, stated on Wednesday that the former mayor is “being unfairly punished by partisan, political activists” as they force him to relinquish deeply personal belongings during his appeal, USA Today reported. Goodman also claimed, “They are attempting to bully and intimidate him into silence through the weaponization of our justice system and obvious lawfare.” Despite the judgment, he emphasized that Giuliani remains confident he will eventually prevail.