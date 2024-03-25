Royals Have Consistently Modified Their Photographs Contends Historian After Kate’s Viral Photo

Kate Middleton's Mother's Day photograph with her three adorable children created waves with several speculations about her health and relationship with Prince William. The picture was claimed to have been edited before being posted, as several eagle-eyed fans noted the missing wedding ring in Middleton's hand.

With news of the Duchess of Cambridge undergoing chemotherapy to treat her cancer, the speculations have settled with several prayers pouring in for her speedy recovery. However, this was not the isolated case of Photoshop done by the royals. According to historian Ian Lloyd per Daily Mail, in January 1852, Queen Victoria commissioned renowned London photographer William Kilburn to create a portrait featuring herself alongside her five eldest children. In this historic photograph, reminiscent of modern-day Mother's Day portraits, the children gracefully posed around their mother.

However, in a departure from the usual regal demeanor, Queen Victoria's eyes were gently closed, perhaps reflecting a moment of serene contemplation or maternal tranquility. In an unprecedented act of royal discretion, Queen Victoria removed her likeness from the daguerreotype image, marking the earliest recorded instance of royal photo-editing. With a large family of nine children and eventually 40 grandchildren, capturing group shots of the Queen alongside her progeny posed significant logistical challenges.

To navigate this complexity, agencies and newspaper editors resorted to creative solutions, often presenting composite images featuring the elderly monarch surrounded by her extensive lineage in what appeared to be a single gathering, albeit one that never occurred in reality. As Queen Victoria advanced in years, her dedicated photographers employed their expertise to enhance her official portraits. They skillfully retouched the images, refining her appearance by trimming her waist, erasing wrinkles and under-eye bags, and even modifying her facial features.

Through their efforts, Queen Victoria, well into her seventies by the end of her reign, radiated a rejuvenated and timeless elegance in her official Diamond Jubilee photograph. Princess Alexandra, daughter-in-law to Queen Victoria, was among those who sought to preserve her youthful appearance into her later years by enlisting photographers to retouch her images. Notably, the official photographs taken during her 1902 Coronation at the age of 57 depicted Alexandra as several years younger, portraying her with a smooth complexion and slender figure akin to her three daughters in family portraits.

Similarly, Queen Elizabeth, later known as the Queen Mother, was nearly 39 when Cecil Beaton captured iconic photographs at Buckingham Palace. Despite her age, the images presented her as a woman of around 30, a transformation achieved through the artful retouching of the renowned society photographer. In a testament to her preference for flattering portrayals, Queen Elizabeth once queried Beaton, "Can you do a lot afterward?"—a request that effectively became a royal decree. Despite her matronly age, subsequent post-war photographs taken when she was 48 years old continued to project a flattering and youthful image of the Queen Mother.