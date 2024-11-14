Royal Journalist Bizarrely Claims Kate Middleton May Have Never Had Cancer: "She Would Have To..."

Wild conspiracy theories have surrounded Kate Middleton yet again. The Princess of Wales, who is currently recovering from (a type of) cancer, faced brutal criticism for being off-radar. But after she announced the reason for her absence, the rumors died down. However, a new conspiracy theory has emerged claiming that Middleton didn't have cancer to begin with.

Kate Middleton announces she has cancer and is undergoing treatment.



pic.twitter.com/faxMc3oFgM — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 22, 2024

Her cancer diagnosis gained renewed attention after a respected royal journalist claimed that it wasn't cancer. Instead, it was "pre-cancerous cells" that were found in her body. The vicious rumors were further perpetuated on social media after people speculated she only exaggerated the narrative or fabricated the whole story for an unknown reason.

Sky News’s senior royal editor, Rhiannon Mills, reported that in March, the princess confirmed the presence of "pre-cancerous cells" in her body and that "she would have to undergo preventive chemotherapy." The royal fans didn't focus on the words and when it dawned on them, they started speculating online. Meanwhile, a doctor told The Daily Beast, "You either have pre-cancerous cells or you have cancer, the two terms are not interchangeable." This further fueled the conspiracy fire.

@LestaLefty, an X, formerly Twitter user, responded to a tweet claiming Middleton is battling cancer, "No she isn't, no actual cancer was found just pre-cancerous cells." Broadcaster and social commentator Narinder Kaur @narindertweets defended herself for questioning Middleton's looks amid cancer, "I don't know if she had cancer or pre-cancer cells. But either way...I've been attacked most viciously. Just because I asked why she looked aged."

She underwent 'extensive surgery' and then had chemotherapy. Whats wrong with you people?! — Miss Craig (@NutritionTaylor) November 10, 2024

Meanwhile, her loyal fans defended the future queen. For instance, @MrsFinkelstein1 explained, "They don't give chemo for pre-cancerous cells, it wouldn't work. She had surgery, cancer was found and she had chemo to ensure no cancer cells were left. You're basing this on a single post by a Sky "journalist" who doesn't know the difference between preventative & precancerous." Others echoed the sentiment while more offended fans like @Joshua_Tree63, asked, "Are you here doctor or have access to her medical records?" The theory may or may not be true but is it important to consider that Mills is an experienced journalist who is a member of a so-called royal rota, a quasi-official group of royal journalists working for British media. Though these members are independent journalists, they still, on occasion, coordinate with Buckingham Palace to gain access to more credible information.

However, if the Palace and the princess are to be believed, this year had been the most brutal for her, her husband Prince William, and their three children. But after months of rest and recovery, Middleton announced that she's finally finished her chemotherapy and is focused on staying cancer-free. She posted a rare intimate video of her small family, rejoicing on overcoming "incredibly tough" nine months of her life.

🚨🇬🇧PRINCESS KATE RETURNS TO PUBLIC EYE AFTER CANCER DIAGNOSIS



Princess Kate attended London’s Remembrance Sunday ceremony, marking her second public appearance in 2 days as she resumes royal duties following her cancer treatment.



Dressed in black with red poppies, she watched… pic.twitter.com/QXY78msEPO — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 10, 2024

She returned to public life and her husband William told The Guardian, "I think, hopefully, Catherine will be doing a bit more next year," referring to her slow work pace this year following health scares.