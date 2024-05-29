Royal Expert Says Prince Harry is the 'Prodigal Son' Who Lost Connection With King Charles

The hush-hush is yet to stop about the royal family of the UK. Photographer Arthur Edwards MBE recently expressed his hope for reconciliation between the Duke of Sussex and the Royal Family. Prince Harry reportedly did not meet with the King despite his whistle-stop tour promoting the Invictus Games. Harry requested a meeting, attributing the lack of one to the King's "full schedule."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson

However, Charles did offer to accommodate Harry at an undisclosed royal residence, considering Harry's lack of a UK base, as per The Telegraph. Harry reportedly declined the offer because it would have meant staying in a "visible location with public entrance and exit points and no police protection," according to claims. Opting for a hotel stay allowed him to keep a lower profile and move around discreetly.

Edwards elaborated on this during his interview on Royal Exclusive with host Matt Wilkinson per Express.co.uk. "Harry's just lost his way a bit, in my view. I think he is the prodigal son, in my view, and he's got to think about what he's doing and think about what damage he's done. Everybody is capable of forgiveness and I'm sure - look, Harry, he is the prodigal son, but you know the prodigal son did return to the fold, and let's all hope that happens one day. I hope it does happen," he added.

This is Arthur Edwards. One of the key abusers of Harry and Meghan at the sun tabloid newspaper.



Prince Harry, a 10 year, 2 tour Afghanistan war veteran was prevented by the Royal family from laying a wreath on remembrance day.



Arthur is front row and centre. pic.twitter.com/uflbJNgo17 — Meg Monroe Royal Expert 🚮 (@DuchessOnDuty) March 19, 2021

Adding further, the royal expert revealed, "I imagine the King's unhappy with Harry being around people where he could learn stories and hear gossip and put it in his next book or his next podcast or next radio or TV interview and it looks like he's well informed. Of course, the King felt very upset with the last thing Harry did, the book [Spare], especially what he said about his lovely wife Camilla."

"Prince Harry does nothing but sit there feeding his chickens in California. 🐓



"He needs to get on a plane, come here and pay his respects to his grandfather" 👀



Royal Photographer, Arthur Edwards, says there's no excuse for Harry missing today's memorial#KayBurley SR pic.twitter.com/nNrRvyJodE — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) March 29, 2022

Disclosing his views on the royal family dynamics he continued, "Because, I mean they're a very loved-up couple and you know, to offend our Queen, like he did in that book, you know, really upset the King. I don't think he could easily forgive that. And I imagine the King's had strong words with him over it. Probably the reason he didn't want to go and stay with him was because he probably would get another lot."

The exact location where Prince Harry was offered a room hasn't been disclosed, but it's believed that St James' Palace was a strong possibility. This palace is directly opposite Clarence House, where the King resides when he is in London.

This country has done enough damage to harry, he had to move to the other side of the world to find some peace, leave him be — Nick Williams (@nick_will1972) March 29, 2022

A spokesperson per The U.S. Sun explained, "It, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program. The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."