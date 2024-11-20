Royal Expert Reveals How Diana Could've Sorted Out Harry and William's Feud 'Long Ago'

The prospect of Prince Harry and Prince William reconciling their strained relationship has long been the subject of discussion. Their heated arguments were the trigger for the start of the royal feud. The Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge once enjoyed an unshakable bond, but now, things have become bitter, with some convinced they’ll never return to each other. However, according to one royal insider, if there was anyone who could have bridged the growing gap between them, it would have been their late mother, Princess Diana.

Diana during an official visit to Edmonton, Canada (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Tim Graham Photo Library)

Former royal correspondent Jennie Bond said, "I believe Diana would have sorted things out between the boys long ago. She would have understood both sides, having rebelled against the system herself." As reported by the Mirror, Bond added, "I think she would have acted as a go-between and knocked William and Harry’s heads together to make them see sense. Perhaps, with his mother to guide and support him, Harry would never have felt the need to speak out on TV and in his book."

Tensions hit new heights after Harry made some explosive claims in his memoir Spare and further fueled the fire alongside Meghan Markle during their candid Oprah Winfrey interview. This pushed their relationship with the royal family to an even more fragile state. Bond also said, "Her most fervent wish was for her two boys to be best friends for life, and support one another other through their strange destiny. She would have been heartbroken to see how bad things are between them now."

According to reports from earlier in September, Diana's family is also keen to help in resolving William and Harry's feud. Ian Pelham Turner, a royal expert, claimed that Earl Spencer, Diana's brother, had made a promise at her funeral to always take care of his nephews. Turner offered hope for a possible reconciliation by mentioning that, although nothing is certain, Harry and his family might stay in Althorp, the Spencer family estate, if they decide to return to the UK.

As reported by Fox News, despite the deepening divide between William and Harry, their connection to the Spencer family has always remained strong. Furthermore, earlier this year, it was speculated by those who knew Diana that she would have likely split her time between Britain and the U.S. were she still alive. Bond also shared that Diana would have wholeheartedly supported Harry’s dedication to mental health advocacy and his success with the Invictus Games. As reported by the Mirror, she believed the late Princess would have been proud of Harry for pursuing the freedom and independence he craved.

Diana’s biographer, Andrew Morton, also revealed that Diana would be heartbroken by the current situation between her sons. She often remarked that Harry was meant to be William’s wingman, his steadfast supporter in what she believed would be an isolating royal family role. She would have been extremely distressed by the thought that they had become so distant that they hardly spoke to each other, at least not in public. Morton also said that William appears to have reached a breaking point and is no longer open to the idea of reconciliation as a result of Harry and Markle's scathing criticism of the monarchy.