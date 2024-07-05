Royal Expert Claims Prince Harry's Decision That He Regrets The Most, Could 'Threaten His Life Plan'

Prince Harry may be regretting a big decision he made. The Duke of Sussex's past drug use, which he wrote about in his 2023 memoir Spare, is now causing problems. Royal expert Tom Quinn claims Harry never thought this would "threaten his whole life plan." But that's exactly what's happening now, the prince's visa status in the U.S. is under scrutiny. Harry and Meghan Markle moved to America in 2020. They stepped back from royal duties and wanted to be financially independent. At first, everything seemed exciting and new for Harry but now, things are getting complicated.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kym Illman

A think tank called The Heritage Foundation has filed a lawsuit. They say Harry wasn't honest about his drug use on his visa application. In Spare, Harry wrote about using magic mushrooms and cannabis and described a vivid hallucination, "I stared at the bin. It stared back... Then it became... a head." This admission is now causing trouble as visa applicants must disclose any history of drug use. The Heritage Foundation claims Harry either lied on his form or got special treatment. A judge in Washington DC is now reviewing the case.

Harry's a dope head eh? Hanging out with Hunter?



Trump says Prince Harry may face deportation from the United States due to drug usage.@SGTnewsNetwork pic.twitter.com/DXQtXJ3bmG — 🇺🇲Salty Texan (@texan_maga) March 19, 2024

Quinn says Harry and Markle are worried and they've even sought legal advice. The couple fears that if Donald Trump becomes president again, Harry's visa could be revoked. Trump has said Harry might have to leave the country if he lied on his application. "Harry initially thought this couldn't possibly happen to him," Quinn told the Mirror. "He's realizing that being a Prince doesn't count for much in the United States." The expert believes Harry now "deeply regrets ever making his drug-taking public." But visa troubles aren't Harry's only problem. Quinn says the prince is struggling to adjust to life in America. "During his first six months in the States, Harry found everything new and exciting," Quinn explained. "But the glamour is definitely wearing off," as per The Express.

Can you imagine the #SussexSquad if/when Harry & Meghan get divorced, which side will they choose? It's all #GoodKingHarry at the moment

Till she starts with "the kids were in danger as he took drugs, my life was hell"#PrinceHarry #MeghanandHarry #FOMeghan #MeghanMarkleEXPOSED pic.twitter.com/adVqXnBj9V — Phoenix Wolf (@PhoenixWo1f) June 27, 2024

The royal expert paints a picture of Harry feeling lost and bored. He says the prince lacks practical skills like cooking, cleaning, and gardening. These were always done for him in the past. Now, after walking the dog in the morning, Harry reportedly finds "the day long and lonely." Markle, on the other hand, seems to be thriving. Quinn says she's "in her natural environment" while Harry is in "a strange unfamiliar world." The expert claims this world is growing "increasingly unfriendly" for the prince.

Another royal commentator, Jennie Bond, weighed in on the situation. She told OK! that Harry's drug admissions weren't necessary for his book's narrative. "But admissions like that can have consequences," Bond said. "Right now, he must be feeling the heat." Bond believes Harry is safe as long as the Joe Biden administration supports him. But she warns that "things could be very different if Trump became president again."