Prince Harry Would've 'Never Imagined' Living Like an Ex-Royal, Says Author: "He Was Still Dedicated..."

After meeting Meghan Markle in 2016, Prince Harry's life underwent a radical transformation. The couple wed in 2018 and announced their resignation as senior royals in January 2020. The royal pair is no longer referred to as His or Her Royal Highness (HRH), although they have retained their titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Harry renounced his military rank as well. According to BBC, in June 2020, they relocated to California, citing the need for more privacy to raise their son Archie. On the Prince's 40th birthday this year, on 15 September, Ingrid Seward, royal biographer and editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, reflected on his life in the US and asserted that the ex-royal could never have imagined the lifestyle he was leading on his milestone birthday.

She said, "Harry would never have envisaged himself living in California 10 years ago. He was still dedicated to the military although his active career was ending." Seward told the UK Mirror, that Harry is left completely alone from the royal fold and especially frozen out by his brother Prince William, and father King Charles III. "He founded the Invictus Games and the first tournament took place to huge fanfare in London in September 2014 around the time of his 30th birthday. King Charles will celebrate his son's 40th from a distance. Milestone birthdays are important to the royals. Whatever upsets Harry has caused will be forgotten for the day," the royal biographer opined.

Ingrid concluded, "Harry celebrated his 30th with his mates at a grand dinner in Clarence House. His 40th will be in the sunshine of Montecito with a wife and two kids. He says he is happier now. We hope he is." The remarks came after Harry insisted that he was 'excited' about turning 40. Reflecting on his big day, Harry had said, "I was anxious about 30, [but] I am excited about 40," ahead of his birthday. In a statement to BBC, he added, "Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world."

Prince Harry calls his & Meghan Markle’s kids the ‘best gift’ ahead of milestone 40th birthday. pic.twitter.com/poPcpNZkq1 — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) September 13, 2024

Gushing about parenthood, he also stated, "Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work...Being a dad is one of life’s greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place." As shared, the Duke spent the day with his immediate family. It is reported that Harry also organized a trip with pals later to commemorate the milestone. Later that month Harry also made a trip to NYC to support many charitable causes, including the company that created the Princess Diana Legacy Award.