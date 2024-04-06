Roseanne Barr Slammed for Pushing Q-Anon Theories at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Event: ‘Just a Moron'

Roseanne Barr’s recent appearance at a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser for Kari Lake’s Arizona Senate campaign has ignited controversy and condemnation after she promoted Q-Anon conspiracy theories in a bizarre video. Barr, known for her outspoken and often controversial views, used the platform to deliver a shocking message to college students, urging them to drop out and accusing colleges of promoting devil-worshipping and baby blood-drinking.

As per Yahoo, in the video, Barr, seemingly in a jovial mood, shared, “How’re you doing? I’m here at Mar-a-Lago supporting Kari Lake. And it was a fantastic evening and our Trump is here, being the DJ, and I’ve just danced and everyone’s amazed. So I’m just going to say to you, please drop out of college, because it’s going to ruin your liiiiiives. Do me a favor, drop out, they don’t teach you nothing good, uh, email me or Twitter me or whatever you call me, and I’ll help you with your life, but you gotta get out of college because it isn’t nothing but a bunch of devil-worshipping, baby blood-drinking, Democrat donors.”

Her words, filled with sensationalism and unsubstantiated claims, quickly drew criticism and disbelief from online audiences. One user wrote, “You could always talk about the Baby Blood Drinking 101 class that all college students have to take.” Another user echoed the same sentiment and exclaimed, “Hey… hey. Hear me out. She’s a moron. Just a person with real mental issues.” A third added, “I really miss the good old days when I was in college … devil worshipping and going to parties. You know it was going to be a good week when you could get in a little baby blood drinking as well!!”

As per CNN, this isn't the first time Barr has courted controversy. She has previously tweeted in support of right-wing conspiracy theories, including the Q-Anon narrative, which alleges that high-profile Democrats and celebrities are involved in child sex trafficking rings. She wrote, “President Trump has freed so many children held in bondage to pimps all over this world. Hundreds each month. He has broken up trafficking rings in high places everywhere. notice that. I disagree on some things, but give him benefit of doubt-4 now.”

The Q-Anon theory, originating from online forums like 4Chan and propagated by anonymous users like "Q," posits a grand conspiracy involving powerful figures engaging in heinous crimes. Despite lacking credible evidence, the theory has gained traction among some circles, leading to concerns about its impact on public discourse and political narratives. Barr's involvement in promoting such theories has raised eyebrows and prompted reactions of confusion and skepticism. Even prominent figures like New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman expressed bewilderment at Barr's statements.