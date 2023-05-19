Roseanne Barr Accuses On-Screen Daughter Sara Gilbert of 'Betrayal,' Blames Her for Reboot Cancellation

=Roseanne Barr accused Sara Gilbert, her former co-star and on-screen daughter of allegedly back-stabbing her, following the cancellation of her hit sitcom series Roseanne's reboot. This accusation comes amid a racism controversy faced by Barr, reports Entertainment Weekly.

There has been plenty of controversy surrounding Barr lately ever since the actress made a racist comment regarding Valerie Jarret, a former senior advisor to Barack Obama, back in 2018. The tweet which has since then been taken down read, "Muslim brotherhood and planet of the apes had a baby = vj." Although Barr apologized for the tweet and claimed it was a joke, it simply couldn't be undone as comments on the thread began flooding in accusing the actress of racism. Following this, the show was immediately canceled. Channing Dungey, ABC Network's then President, released a statement in light of the incident which read, "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant, and inconsistent with our values."

Roseanne Barr's controversial 2018 tweet. (Twitter)

In a recent conversation with Megyn Kelly on The Megyn Kelly Show, Roseanne emphasized the impact it has had on her life and how Sara Gilbert betrayed her trust. Barr pointed out that Gilbert did not support her when she began to face backlash, and instead, took to Twitter to call out Barr. "It was her tweet that canceled the show," Barr said of Gilbert. "And then she tweeted 'It's sad when one cast member,' something about racist, blah, blah. And I was floored. I was just floored. And you know, but she ends up owning my work and Tom Werner becomes her partner in owning my work."

Picture Credits: Roseanne (ABC Network)

When Kelly expressed her opinions and views about "cancel culture" and fake friends and how those people leave as soon as their ulterior motives were fulfilled, Barr interrupted Kelly and said, "Well it wasn't enough that Sara Gilbert was on that show The Talk and it wasn't enough that she stabbed me in the back and did what she did to me there. Then she would go on her talk show every day and talk about how shocked she was at my racism on top of it."

This seemed to really disgruntle Barr, with her feeling that Gilbert had not an ounce of gratitude for the favors her on-screen mother has done for her. Barr supposedly called Gilbert up and told her in what Barr called a "scary voice" that "You better shut your blanking mouth about me, you better shut your effing mouth," in an attempt to stop further defamation of her image. Barr mentioned how her son came to her defense against the backlash she was receiving and posted a video questioning how entertainment networks have previously welcomed actors and actresses with a worse history or far worse crimes. He also revealed that he questioned Sara Gilbert about making money from a racist woman's success.

Amid all the chaos and controversy surrounding Barr, she recently uploaded a post of herself on Instagram looking confident and stunning in a monochrome carousel. She appeared to be wearing checkered trousers with a camisole and jacket paired off with pointed black shoes. The comedian captioned her post with "Keeping Austin Weird."