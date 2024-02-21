Ronald Reagan's Daughter Believes Her Father Would Be ‘Appalled’ By Today's Politics

In a striking rebuke of present-day White House dynamics, Patti Davis, daughter of former President Ronald Reagan, expressed her belief that her father would be “appalled” by the personal nature of contemporary political discourse. Speaking to Meet The Press, as reported by Mediaite, Davis highlighted the contrasts between current political rhetoric and what she perceived as her father's values. Despite a tumultuous past with her parents, Davis found a path to reconciliation, particularly as her father faced Alzheimer's Disease in 1994, a period she discusses in her new book, Dear Mom and Dad.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Bob Riha, Jr.

Welker said, “You write this beautiful account of Tip O’Neill (D-MA) visiting your father, his hospital bed, and how different our politics feel today. The ability to reach across the aisle, and frankly, to form those types of bonds where you can debate vigorously in Washington but be there for each other on a very personal level.” Welker then inquired about the present political landscape. Davis said, “I think he’d be appalled … it was just more civilized." She further said, “He didn’t understand lack of civility. He didn’t understand attacking another person. … He didn’t understand cruelty. And that’s what we’re dealing with now."

Davis further said, “I think he would be really scared for our democracy. And, I think that I don’t know, I think he would address people more than any candidates, you know? I think he would address the American people at what has divided us. In my own opinion and I think, I don’t know, I think this is probably how he would think is, our divisions really started because we’re all so scared." She further suggested that Reagan would perceive today's political divisions as stemming from fear, which has manifested as anger. She said, “There are people on the public stage and on the political front who understand very well that synergy between fear and anger and who are masterful at exploiting it."

Furthermore, as reported by The Guardian, Reagan was 69 years old when he assumed office and 77 when he left – four years younger than current Democratic incumbent Joe Biden and the same age as former president Donald Trump. Reagan's diagnosis with Alzheimer's disease in 1994 raises questions about whether he may have experienced elements of dementia during his second term. Davis suggested that requiring cognitive tests for presidential candidates was likely a prudent measure. She also supported the idea of mandating presidential candidates to undergo such tests.

Ronald Reagan's Daughter Says Her Father Would Be 'Appalled' By Politics Today: He'd Be 'Really Scared for Our Democracy' https://t.co/GhmFdLMS61 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) February 18, 2024

She said, “Yeah. I mean, in just what we know about what age can do. It doesn’t always do that, but it would probably be a good idea.” She also said, “My father was 77 when he left office. That seems so young now doesn’t it?" In a separate instance, Davis wrote an open letter in 2019 addressing Republicans, accusing them of denigrating her father to boost the image of former President Trump. According to The Hill, she wrote, “You have claimed [my father’s] legacy, exalted him as an icon of conservatism, and used the quotes of his that serve your purpose at any given moment."