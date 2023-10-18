The latest episode of Sister Wives reveals a deepening void within the polygamous family. In a confessional, Robyn acknowledged the distance and the dynamics at play, expressing her realization that her actions and words would not be perceived with the intended positive intentions. She expressed understanding that she might forever be seen as the "bad guy."

According to PEOPLE, the couple, Robyn and Kody Brown, who were earlier part of a plural marriage with Janelle, Meri, and Christine Brown, now find themselves unintentionally monogamous. During a recent episode, they reflected on the strained family ties and how the fallout has shaped their personal reputations.

The focus of the episode shifted to the strained relationship between Robyn and the adult children of Janelle and Christine. These adult children expressed their grievances, revealing that their relationship with Robyn has become practically non-existent. The tension escalated after a Christmas gift exchange was planned by the elder Brown siblings, excluding Robyn. Upon discovering this, Robyn attempted to involve the entire family, leading to heated text exchanges and further deteriorating familial relationships.

Janelle's son, Garrison Brown, shed light on the aftermath of the family drama, stating, "The truths were revealed, and we all just said ‘Cool, this is the point where we all go. We’re done.’" When asked if he would consider a face-to-face conversation with Robyn, Garrison emphatically responded with a "No."

While Robyn responded with a sense of hurt to the family drama, Kody, on the other hand, reacted by levying accusations against the rest of the family. After a discussion about Kody's decision to spend Christmas exclusively with Robyn and their children, the patriarch voiced his frustrations on camera.

In a harsh critique, he labeled his estranged children and ex-wives Christine and Janelle as "jerks" by saying, "All of you are just kind of jerks." He continued, "I don’t wanna be around you. And I’m tired of it." Adding to his grievances, Kody further clarified his stance, saying, "I don’t want to call them, and I don’t want to talk to them. And that’s why." Garrison reiterated the sentiments about Robyn, emphasizing that the siblings no longer care about the impact she might have on their lives. He asserted that Robyn's frustration stems from her inability to wield influence over their lives any longer.

As tensions continue to rise within the family, Sister Wives captures the complexities and fractures that have developed over time. The estrangement and the deepening divide between the family members, once bound by a plural marriage, unfold in a compelling narrative that leaves viewers questioning the future dynamics of the Brown family. Robyn however is resistant to the tag of the "bad guy" in the family and is willing to justify her role in the blended family.

