In an exclusive preview from the forthcoming episode of Sister Wives, Robyn Brown laments the loss of her hopes for a unified poly family. Robyn Brown weeps as she surveys the Coyote Pass property, where she and her three sister wives used to live together in peace before Kody Brown divorced Christine Brown, separated from Janelle Brown, and estranged himself from Meri Brown. However, as reported by The Sun, fans of Sister Wives criticized Robyn Brown for urging Meri to continue seeing Kody.

Meri asked Kody in the clip, "I know you don't feel or consider yourself married to me." Kody emphasized that the only way he would continue his marriage was if he loved his spouse and further went on to add, "If I'm ever not in love with you I won't just sit there and be in a pathetic place with you." Robyn, who was already in tears, interrupted, "That doesn't mean the marriage is over." Meri told Robyn, "It's not going to change what our relationship has been for years. Nothing is going to change." Robyn said, "I was hanging on with you." Meri further added, "I think I need to let go. It's not fair to either of us. It's not fair for me to be alone like I have been for years. It's not fair for [Kody] to feel like he has to do a duty." On January 10, 2023, Meri and Kody released a joint statement announcing their divorce. They wrote in the statement, "During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love".

Later in the clip, Robyn started sobbing and said, "I’m looking down that mountain and I’m thinking about when we came here and we chose (it). All of us chose (it). We were so in love with this property and being together out here. I wanted to sit on a porch with my sister's wives here on this property with our kids and our grandkids and Kody running around like he does and just look at that mound together and be a family."

As per the outlet, fans called Robyn "selfish" and slammed her for her reaction to the split. One fan wrote on Twitter, "Robyn, stop just thinking about yourself. Meri RUNNNNNNN." Another one commented, "Why is this about Robyn? Clearly, Meri and Kody have been playing this game for too long. Why should Meri be alone? Robyn's saying that it doesn't mean the marriage is over is laughable. She loves being the only wife he sleeps with; it’s all about her as always." A third one wrote, "And the Academy Award for best cryer goes to... Robyn Brown." A fourth one commented, "Please make #RobynBrown from #SisterWives disappear from my TV screen!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" One more user wrote, "I’m so deep into Sister Wives. I’m about to join the Facebook group “Robyn Brown Haters: Princess or Victim You Decide.”

