Robert Kardashian Terminated Kris Jenner's Credit Cards Post Divorce: "Can't Even a Buy a Tomato"

The relationship between Kris Jenner and renowned lawyer Robert Kardashian, who were married from 1978 until 1991, was turbulent, and they ultimately divorced after a protracted separation. In an interview with OBJECTified on Fox News Channel in 2018, the KUWTK momager talked about her life after her divorce from Robert Kardashian. Kris had been upfront about the financial difficulties she had. She admitted that the successful businessman had terminated her credit cards after discovering she had cheated on him. “I didn’t have anything,” she recalled. “I went to the market one day and my credit card didn’t work. I had a market credit card and I’m like, ‘I can’t even buy a tomato.’ ”

Also Read: When Kris Jenner and Kourtney’s Former Bodyguard Sued Them for $3 Million Over ‘Indecent Behavior’

As per People, the couple had four children together: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob. “I married Robert when I was 22-year-old and I got pregnant on my honeymoon. I had the happiest life you could’ve dreamt about,” she had shared with the host Harvey Levin. “But when you’re in something, sometimes people think the grass is always greener and that was like what I think I went through at some point.” When Levin inquired about her “affair with a soccer player,” Todd Waterman. Jenner acknowledged that it’s true. “I did, I did,” she said. “Which wasn’t — nothing I’m proud of. When I look back on it now, probably one of my biggest regrets in my life is that that marriage fell apart.”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Noel Vasquez

Less than eight weeks after receiving an esophageal cancer diagnosis in July 2003, Kardashian Sr. passed away on September 30, 2003, at the age of 59. As per Page Six, the matriarch of the Kardashian family had claimed that her late ex-husband, Robert Kardashian Sr., turned off her credit cards after he divorced her following her affair. Because of how it affected her and her children, Jenner listed having an affair with a professional soccer player as one of her "biggest regrets" in life. “Because it made it real,” she says. “Like, you think you’re going to come through this period — that was really hard for me.” Although Jenner says she had the “happiest life you could’ve dreamt about,” she felt something was missing, which is why she had the affair. “But when you’re in something, sometimes people think the grass is always greener and that was like what I think I went through at some point.”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Jamie Squire

Also Read: When Jennifer Lawrence Hilariously Interviewed Kim Kardashian On Jimmy Kimmel's Show

As per Showbiz Cheatsheet, later, in 1990, Jenner went on a blind date with Olympian Bruce Jenner, and the two clicked. Just five months after they first met, the couple were married, but they put off having kids. Kendall and Kylie were born to Kris Jenner in 1995 and 1997, respectively. Kris and Bruce Jenner divorced in 2015. Their separation occurred in 2014. After transitioning, Bruce Jenner changed her name to Caitlyn Jenner. Since then, Kris Jenner has begun dating Corey Gamble.

More from Inquisitr

When Khloe Kardashian Threw a Cake at Her Mom Kris Jenner: "How Does Payback Taste?"

Kris Jenner's Ex-Husband Robert Kardashian Was Allegedly "Obsessed" With "Kinky" Priscilla Presley