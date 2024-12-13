Robert Kardashian Sr. Didn't Care Who Khloé Kardashian's 'Real Dad' Was: Pastor

Khloé Kardashian, who shot to fame because of her hit reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians always had to deal with one intrusive inquiry— if her father Robert Kardashian Sr. was actually her Dad. This was because, around the time of Khloe’s birth, rumors of her mother Kris Jenner’s alleged affair with star athlete OJ Simpson widely circulated. Nevertheless, Khloé has often held Robert to be her father and remembered the love he showered her with growing up.

In 2017, The Sun reported excerpts from a controversial book titled The Kardashians: An American Drama, by Jerry Oppenheimer, which claimed that the lawyer supposedly wanted to remain in the dark about who Khloé’s father truly was. According to Oppenheimer, Simpson and Kris were allegedly in an affair. To make matters worse, numerous sources claimed that when Khloé was conceived, around 1984, Kris and Robert didn’t share any form of intimacy.

According to claims made by Robert’s pastor, Kenn Gullikse, although the star attorney never differentiated in his love for Khloé and his three other children, he would often speak of Khloé in a way that suggested he knew he wasn't her real Dad. Gullikse noted an emphasis he picked up during his interaction with Robert. “It was my strong impression that he loved Khloé very much. But he said it in a way that implied, ‘She is not my blood daughter.’” This came even after Simpson had strongly denied Khloé as being his daughter.

This prompted talks of a paternity test to put the matter to rest once and for all, but the famous lawyer didn’t want to go through with it. As per sources, he was “unwilling to take a DNA test,” and his reason was perhaps a heartwarming statement that made his love for Khloé crystal clear to possible doubters. “Whoever her father is…she is my child.”

Oppenheimer’s book also mentioned a brief conversation he had with his other wives, Jan Ashley and Ellen Pierson that shed insight into Robert’s controversial claims. The two reportedly revealed that Robert had on some occasions mentioned that, Khloé wasn’t his biological daughter. Ashley once shared, “Khloé is not his kid — he told me that after we got married. He just kind of looked at me and said (it) like it was a matter of fact. He said, ‘Well, you know that Khloé’s not really a Kardashian, don’t you?’ And I said … ‘OK,’ and that was it.”

Despite the resurfacing of these rumors time and again, Khloé was very much cherished by her father before his unfortunate demise. Her sisters and brother Robert Kardashian Jr. too hold Khloé to be very Armenian like the rest of her family. In 2018, Khloé stated, "The one thing I would take from how my dad was with us is unconditional love."