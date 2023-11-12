Robert Kardashian and Priscilla Presley Had a Short Dating History Together, Here's Why It Ended

In the glitzy realm where the lives of Hollywood icons intertwine, a peculiar chapter unfolded as the paths of Priscilla Presley and Robert Kardashian Sr. met to mark the beginning of an unforgettable fling between the two. The post-divorce era of Priscilla and Elvis Presley, that is the early 1970s, witnessed a surprising connection between the raven-haired beauty and the man who would later gain notoriety as O.J. Simpson's lawyer, per The Standard.

Introduced by Kardashian's brother Tom, who was romantically involved with the ex-wife of Elvis' road manager at the time, Priscilla and Kardashian embarked on a romance that stirred both fascination and conflict. Priscilla, fresh from her divorce from Elvis in 1973, found herself in the company of Kardashian Sr., a man destined to play a pivotal role in the legal drama of the century.

In Kris Jenner's memoir, Kris Jenner...and All Things Kardashian, she candidly reveals the complex emotions she experienced when Presley entered the scene. Describing her as "gorgeous, petite, perfect, and beautiful," Jenner couldn't help but feel a tinge of envy as Presley's beauty and fame overshadowed Jenner. Kardashian, driven by a desire to mold the businesswoman into the "perfect Armenian housewife," embarked on a journey fraught with challenges, per Style.

As detailed by Joni Migdal in The Kardashians: An American Drama, Kardashian's attempts to fit Presley into a traditional role clashed with her own aspirations and independence. The clash reached a boiling point when Kardashian, perhaps inadvertently, made Presley upset by criticizing a meal she had prepared with meticulous effort.

Despite the allure of their high-profile romance, the relationship between Priscilla and Kardashian Sr. faced an uncertain fate. The romantic tapestry took an unexpected turn as the renowned lawyer found his way back into the arms of Kris Jenner. ​In the grand tapestry of Hollywood's romantic liaisons, the brief but intriguing relationship between Priscilla Presley and Robert Kardashian Sr. continues to be remembered by the fans who shipped them hard back then.

Meanwhile, in the 1970s, Kris Jenner, then a 17-year-old girl who had just finished high school, dated professional golfer Cesar Sanudo, who was 11 years her senior. The two met at the Hawaiian Open in 1973, and they eventually hit off. However, the Daily Mail reported that according to Sanudo's daughter, Amber Carrilo, he did not know Kris' real age. Carillo said, "He told me she told him she was twenty-one, but she was only seventeen, or just about ready to turn eighteen. He said she fabricated things and didn't really talk about where she came from, about who her real father was, details like that." They even got engaged when Kris was 19, but eventually, she met Rob Kardashian at a racecourse, and Sanudo found them fooling around at his residence.