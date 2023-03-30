Robert Downey Jr.'s Chewed Gum Sells for a Whopping $40K at Auction

We've seen all sorts of items alleged to be used by the rich and famous go up for sale in the past. Tom Brady's sand. Scarlett Johansson used tissue. Joan Rivers' dog bowl. Now, Robert Downey Jr.’s chewed gum has gone on sale for a massive $40,000. The bizarre item was up for auction on a popular online marketplace and quickly gained fans’ and collectors’ attention.

An eBay user claims to have gotten ahold of Downey’s used gum when the Marvel star appeared at Jon Favreau’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony last month, reported New York Post. During the ceremony in February, Downey stuck his chewed gum on the star, jokingly stating, "Just to make it official."

.@RobertDowneyJr jokingly plants a wad of gum on @Jon_Favreau's newly unveiled Hollywood Walk of Fame star "just to make it official." 😋 pic.twitter.com/DReWckplTh — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 13, 2023

The bidding for the gum begins at $40,147.47 but may escalate if a bidding war breaks out. The auction will conclude on Friday, April 1.

In the product description, the eBay seller penned: “Hello! I happened to be in the area during the event which had famous actor and producer Jon Favreau being added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.” “During the event, Robert Downey Jr, himself put his gum on the Star and presumably left it there, which I was able to snag. I’m selling it in the same condition I got it in and it can be tested for his DNA,” they added.

As stated in the eBay listing, the plastic container containing the chewed gum will be sent to the highest bidder and is not returnable.

Image Source: eBay | jirand-1787

While paying $40,000 for a piece of chewed gum might seem absurd to some, it’s not unusual for celebrity memorabilia to fetch high prices at auction. Items like clothing, props, and even hair have all been sold for significant sums. Just last year, a lock of Ludwig van Beethoven’s hair sold for over $28,000.

Not everyone fancies the idea of selling someone’s chewed gum. Critics have argued that it’s a strange, unhygienic practice and not worth the money. Others have pointed out that our society places a high value on celebrity culture, even when it comes to something as insignificant as gum.

🚨| NEW: Robert Downey Jr‘s chewed gum is being sold for $40 THOUSAND‼️😭 pic.twitter.com/jL6qVvpLMO — Pubity (@Pubity) March 29, 2023

Earlier this month, news broke that Robert Downey Jr. may have a new project. Filmmakers are considering him for the lead role in a remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1958 psychological thriller “Vertigo.” He will produce it with his wife through their production company, Team Downey.

Steven Knight will write the screenplay. He is the showrunner for “Peaky Blinders.” In addition, Downey Jr. will star in the upcoming HBO series “The Sympathizer.” It was based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. The series is set during the final days of the Vietnam War in 1975. It follows the story of a French Vietnamese spy, the Captain, portrayed by Hoa Xuande, who resides in Los Angeles.