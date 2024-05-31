Robert De Niro Beams at NYC 'Ezra' Premiere After Saying Trump Should 'Absolutely' Go to Jail

Robert De Niro attended the New York City premiere of his latest film, Ezra, on Thursday, just hours after former President Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony counts in his hush-money trial. Earlier in the week, De Niro, 80, engaged in a heated exchange with a group of pro-Trump protestors. According to a source who spoke to DailyMail.com, De Niro "will never stand down" from expressing his opposition to Trump. The actor firmly stated that Trump should "absolutely" go to jail if found guilty.

With Trump now potentially facing time behind bars, De Niro appeared in high spirits as he mingled with his co-stars at the premiere held at the DGA New York Theater. He was seen smiling broadly while conversing with attendees on the red carpet before heading into the screening.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

De Niro looked stylish in a relaxed black blazer over a forest green polo shirt, paired with dark blue trousers. Later, De Niro posed on the red carpet with his co-stars Bobby Cannavale, William A. Fitzgerald, and Rose Byrne, as well as writer Tony Spiridakis and director Tony Goldwyn. At one point, the Goodfellas actor had a cheerful interaction with Spiridakis, greeting him with a handshake on the red carpet. De Niro also joined Goldwyn, the Scandal actor-turned-director, and Spiridakis, the screenwriter of Ezra, for photos.

Robert De Niro on Tuesday spoke on behalf of the Biden campaign outside the New York City courthouse where Donald Trump’s criminal trial is being held. In an off-script moment, he declared that Trump was guilty and should go to jail. https://t.co/SuYwwIfSTX — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 28, 2024

Fitzgerald posed for a photo with Andrew Karpen, CEO of Bleecker Street, the distributor of Ezra. The comedy-drama stars Cannavale as Max Bernal, a comedian navigating co-parenting his autistic son Ezra (Fitzgerald) with his ex-wife (Byrne). A cross-country trip transforms their lives. Tribeca hosted an advanced screening in April before the theatrical premiere on May 31. Peter Gallagher, 68, sported a deep blue tweed blazer at the event, posing with Goldwyn. Goldwyn was also seen with Claire Danes, 45, and Hugh Dancy, 48, showcasing chic attire. Tara Westwood turned heads in a plunging leather dress, completing a stunning all-black ensemble.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Robert De Niro intensified his longstanding feud with Donald Trump by criticizing the former US president outside his hush money trial in New York on Tuesday. The feud, which dates back to 2011, has primarily been one-sided, with the film producer openly criticizing Trump's politics and conduct in various forums including interviews, award ceremonies, and political campaigns. While it's typical for politicians to seek endorsements from celebrities to enhance their image, De Niro's animosity towards Trump has grown over time, reaching a peak when he expressed a desire to physically confront Trump in a campaign video in 2016.

Once again, De Niro aimed at Trump during a Democratic news conference held on Tuesday outside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse. Meanwhile, inside the courtroom, Trump's legal team and prosecutors were delivering closing arguments in response to the 34 felony charges of falsifying business records he faced. During the news conference, De Niro declared his support for Joe Biden's presidential campaign, emphasizing his determination to prevent Trump from reclaiming the White House. Reflecting on Trump's 2016 presidential bid, De Niro remarked, "When Trump ran in 2016, it seemed like a joke. 'This buffoon running for president? No, that could never happen.'" He cautioned against underestimating figures like Trump, drawing parallels to historical lessons that highlighted the rise of seemingly insignificant figures who later evolved into formidable dictators.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Lane-Pool

During another press interview outside the courthouse, De Niro emphatically stated, "He's a monster. He cannot serve as president of the United States again. Never, ever."In response, Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday, asserting that De Niro is afflicted with an "incurable case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME."