When Rob Kardashian Accused Rita Ora Of Cheating On Him With 'Nearly 20 Dudes'

Rita Ora and Rob Kardashian had called it quits after she was accused by the reality star that she cheated on him with "more than 20 dudes." The reality personality made the unfounded accusations in a string of angry tweets that were shortly deleted.

Prior to their breakup, Kardashian and Ora were infamously known for being quiet about their relationship. Soon after their break up, Kardashian decided to go public about their relationship, and he did so by angrily accusing his ex-girlfriend of cheating.

Image Source: Getty Images | Stephen Lovekin

According to Marie Claire, Kim Kardashian's younger brother tweeted that he was "disgusted" by Ora's actions after their split, which was initially believed to be the result of their long-distance relationship and their busy schedules. Kardashian went so far as to imply that Ora was unfaithful with 20 men while they were dating, as he tweeted: "She cheated on me with nearly 20 dudes while we were together, I wonder how many she will sleep with now that we apart? But I mean 20?!!!"

He continued on with his tirade by adding, "How can a woman who is so busy trying to start her own career have time to be with so many dudes all while in a relationship?! I'm actually disgusted a woman could give up her body to more than 20 dudes in less than a year's time while trying to start a career."

Image Source: Getty Images | Noel Vasquez

As per Daily Mail, after deleting the tweets, Kardashian kept quiet about the situation for a while, marketing his line of designer socks. He made a comeback with a string of venomous tweets attacking Ora's "loyalty" and "self-respect" and referring to her as "sloppy." He wrote, "Respect thyself," implying he was "a faithful man." He shared, "When a woman cheats on you with one man I can live with that. People make mistakes, trust me. I have forgiven numerous times."

His sister Khloe also attempted to give him advice by writing, "Be nice kidddd." She said, "Social media is so much drama," and expressed her gratitude for not having Twitter during her own time of heartbreak, adding, "Hehehe thank goodness there was no social media when I was younger. Too much drama in the LBC." She said, "Cheaters never prosper @RobKardashian ill be home today... Try and smile little brother." Rob's tweets and Khloe's comments were taken down just after 30 minutes of posting them.

Image Source: Getty Images | Samir Hussein

As reported by E News, Ora later shared her response to the tweets on "The Breakfast Club," stating, "I think people react to things differently and like to express their feelings in certain ways. I don't tend to use social media, so when that whole situation happened, silence for me is the biggest form of flattery, and I love to just keep it moving unless I need to say something."