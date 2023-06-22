Rihanna Wears a Choker Worth $700k, Flaunts Her Baby Bump Alongside A$AP Rocky

Rihanna is one proud mamma-to-be. The singing sensation has never shied away from publicly flaunting her baby bump, and this time, too, she ensured it's on full display.

The "Umbrella" singer arrived late for the recent Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, June 20. The singer, who is expecting her second child with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, is renowned for her bold fashion appearances, and this time too, she didn't disappoint her fans. She garnered attention immediately with her catchy look, making her presence felt in a jaw-dropping $700k choker around her neck.

Also Read: 'American Idol' Fans Want Katy Perry 'Fired' After Video of Her Behaving Like a Cat Surfaces

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naphia White (@naphiisbeautifulhair)

The famous couple showed up in support of American record producer and rapper Pharrell Williams. He made his creative director debut with the menswear spring/ summer 2024 collection, as per Daily Mail. Rihanna stole the show with her daring denim bralette, jeans, and oversized shirt created by Pharell for his upcoming range.

The outfit was on point, but the dazzling Jacob & Co choker outshined her bold attire. It's safe to say the neckpiece screamed affluence. The much-in-love couple took their seats at the front row and were engaged among themselves, as Rocky leaned into Rihanna and planted a sweet kiss on her cheek.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naphia White (@naphiisbeautifulhair)

Also Read: '1000-Lb. Sisters’ Chris Combs Honors "Single Parents" On Father's Day In Midst Of Amy Slaton’s Divorce

The "Rude Boy" singer announced her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime show in February 2023. She also put up a great display of her motherhood journey at the Met Gala with Rocky. She exclusively discussed her second pregnancy at the fundraising event with Entertainment Tonight.

She revealed her second pregnancy "is different from the first." She experienced "no cravings and tons of nausea." "Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it," she explained.

Also Read: 'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Enjoys Night Out With Fiancé David Woolley At NSFW Nashville Bar

Image Source: Getty Images | Theo Wargo

Rocky and Rihanna had a platonic friendship for more than a decade. They even attended several red carpets together as friends. It wasn't until late 2020 that they officially became a couple. The two have a baby boy whose name was revealed nearly a year after his birth — RZA Athelston Mayers.

After their Super Bowl pregnancy news, the couple was featured on the March cover of British Vogue magazine. During the shoot, Rihanna gushed over her boyfriend and "best friend" Rocky, and admitted she couldn't remember how her life had been without her firstborn, who was born in May 2022. According to Daily Mail, Rihanna had "no clue" that she was pregnant with her second child while posing for the magazine cover.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rihanna fanpage 👑 (@rihanna.fanpagex1)

The 35-year-old singer, her boyfriend, and their infant son posed for the Malibu beach photo shoot in mid-December of 2022. She uploaded a post on Instagram and wrote in the caption: "How crazy both of my babies were in these photos, and mommy had no clue." Her famous "pregnancy reveal" at the Superbowl was a memorable moment. She also extended her gratitude to writer Edward Enniful and photographers Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin "for celebrating us as a family!"

More from Inquisitr

Kourtney Kardashian's Family Told Scott Disick She Was Pregnant Before Blink-182 Concert Reveal

Scott Disick Was Reportedly Heartbroken After Kourtney Kardashian Snubbed Him in Fathers' Day Tribute