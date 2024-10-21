Rihanna Gets Slammed for 2010 Tweet Calling Teenage Justin Bieber's Abs 'Sexy': "Gross, He Was 16"

A tweet by singer Rihanna has resurfaced in which she talks about Justin Bieber's 'abs,' sparking backlash from fans on social media for being 'inappropriate.' Some netizens were particularly disturbed by her words, as Bieber was only a teenager at the time. The old X post has resurfaced in light of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' alleged misconduct involving Bieber when he was still a minor. The tweet dates back to 2010.

Justin Bieber just flashed me his abs in the middle of a restaurant! Wow! He actually had a lil 6 pack! Sexy,lol!#Beliebersplzdontkillme — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 16, 2010

RiRi wrote, "Justin Bieber just flashed me his abs in the middle of a restaurant! Wow! He actually had a lil 6 pack! Sexy, lol," with the hashtag #Belieberspzdontkillme. The social media users failed to see the humor, instead, they questioned the singer's intentions for Bieber in the wake of Diddy's arrest. Though Rihanna and Bieber never collaborated on a song, they have had a few run-ins in real life, as per FandomWire.

How I see Rihanna from now pic.twitter.com/UHNOe0VQMs — DemoLa (@DemoOfUK) September 23, 2024

A fan, @NoSpinDan, commented, "So, you dig little boys, okay got it." Another X fan, @the_at97, wondered, "It's actually crazy how many people back there were willing to admit that they're pedos for Justin Bieber. I know it was the early 2010s, but that's still ain't no excuse you're an adult." @TheDonallegedly called out RiRi, "Gross he was 16!!!" @Ybthanatxs accused her of being a part of Diddy's clients, "The diddy list gets bigger."

Meanwhile, @Kim_Laura1 felt sorry for Bieber who, she claimed, had been abused as a young singer, "Poor Justin Bieber has been abused by celebrities, shame." @realnorma_kay echoed the same sentiment, "Justin Bieber suffered the most from 'holywierd' pedos." @unrealjackster agreed, "So many grown adults were sexualizing Justin Bieber when he was a teenager, i feel bad for all he went through."

Back then, an insider confirmed to Us Weekly that Bieber and RiRi had dinner in Manhattan along with record exec L.A. Reid and other pals. The source told the outlet, "Justin started bragging about how he has abs. Everyone started laughing but Justin was serious." Though they took it as a joke coming from a teenager, eventually they asked him to show what he got.

"Justin took off his jacket, [and] glasses and lifted up his shirt," the source continued. Apparently, he does have a little 6 pack. The table was hysterical." Later, when RiRi made the news public by posting about it on X, Bieber pleaded, "You have to say it was sexy if you tweet it. You know it was sexy!"

Then Justin Bieber starting stuttering when p diddy asked why they don’t hang out no more https://t.co/xx9O14Hrz6 pic.twitter.com/RAZA8p6yed — The Real Destiny Marilyn (@sweet_novacanee) November 17, 2023

The Canadian singer ventured into the music industry when he was still a minor. Though he eventually made his mark with his impeccable talent, the road to success was full of roadblocks. As a teenager, he succumbed to media intrusion, the downside of fame, and some hidden challenges that he never spoke about openly but gave many hints over the years.

For instance, amid Diddy's arrest on sex trafficking charges, Bieber's other video on wanting to protect Billie Eilish resurfaced. While speaking with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, a tearful 30-year-old said, "It was hard for me being that young and being in the industry and not knowing where to turn. I just want to protect her. I don't want her to go through anything I went through," per New York Post.