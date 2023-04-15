Rick Ross Buys Meek Mill’s Atlanta-Area Mansion for $4.2 Million

Meek Mill has found a buyer for his Atlanta mansion: Rick Ross. Ross has added to his property portfolio by purchasing Meek Mill’s said mansion for a cool $4.2 million — to his protégé’s surprise. According to TMZ, the MMG mogul recently closed on the sale of the massive Georgia home, which was on the market for roughly two years.

In true Biggest Bawse fashion, Ross, who is nicknamed Rozay, reportedly paid the seven-figure sum in cash. While Ross already owns a sprawling home in the Peach State he affectionately calls “The Promise Land,” Meek’s old pad is nothing to sniff at. Even Ross' realtor, Alisha Gillooly, was stoked about the deal: “I’ve been working to make an impact in the luxury market and this did just that."

I sold that house that quick …. It was forsale for like 2 years… i knew it would soon as I posted too! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) April 10, 2023

For those unaware, Meek had all eyes on him last month when he posted on social media about his crib, looking to speed up the sale. He told his fans he only had the place for a few years and never officially moved in. The Philadelphia rhymer unloaded his eight-bedroom Atlanta home and took on the role of a real estate agent by showcasing the property with a virtual tour for his 23 million followers on Instagram.

“MANSION FOR SALE IN ATL my realtor not getting this off fast enough & I think I can. lol I never moved in it had for a few years,” he wrote on March 12. “Sandy springs/buckhead area! When somebody gets traded to the Hawks or falcons come grab this Jawn! I’m not even gone tag who shot this s**ty video lol!” The video that now has been deleted showed an aerial view of the home, which is in the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs, Georgia. According to the video, the home has eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms. It also features a four-car garage, a tennis court, a pool, a theater room and a sauna.

Meek announced just days ago that he had sold the house, tweeting: “I sold that house that quick …. It was for sale for like 2 years… i knew it would soon as I posted too!” However, the identity of the buyer was apparently a mystery to the Dream Chasers rapper, who took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 12 to share his surprise at his MMG boss being the one who snapped it up. “Sold rozay the big fish estates … I aint even know he bought this lol,” he wrote.

The deal also arrives after a welcome reconciliation between Meek Mill and Rick Ross, who were rumored to have been at odds in recent years. The pair reunited on stage at Meek’s Dreams & Nightmares 10th-anniversary concert in Philly last November, where they performed their 2011 collaboration Ima Boss together. The MMG duo were then spotted in the studio in Miami in March, with footage of their sessions, suggesting they were working on new music. According to HipHop DX, Rozay hinted at a collaboration arriving “very soon,” while Meek called their studio session “perfect timing” in an Instagram post.