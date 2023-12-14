Real Housewives of Salt Lake City OG star, Heather Gay, has vowed never to work with newbie Monica Garcia, “I don’t think I ever will. It’s pretty definitive for me. I can’t speak for my other cast members but for me, it’s pretty clear.” Their ongoing legal drama is said to be the reason behind their cold shoulder feud on the hit reality series. While speaking with Variety, Gay confirmed her stance on not collaborating with Garcia. The Bravo star further disclosed that, despite their conflict, the two had little resolution during their season 4 reunion. “The resolution wasn’t typical of a reunion I don’t think,” The Bad Mormon author said while adding that viewers are in for “a lot of shocks and surprises.”

The cast's vacation to Bermuda, which will be shown on RHOSLC in the coming weeks, seems to be the source of some of those surprises. What happens there is “beyond anything I’ve ever experienced in my own life or anything I’ve seen on television,” Gay told Variety, adding, “The way it all exploded and didn’t really resolve at the reunion is something to watch for as well.”

As reported earlier by The US Sun, Garcia sued Gay’s co-owned company, Beauty Lab and Laser, for 'botched injections' on her nose and lips in November. This action was taken in response to Beauty Lab + Laser's lawsuit accusing her of violating the covenant of good faith and fair dealing as well as breaching the terms of the contract. According to the documents, the medical spa in Salt Lake City stated that on December 10, 2019, the reality star agreed to pay $2,449 for cosmetic injection services. Garcia reportedly only paid the $449 down payment and the $49 setup charge, according to court documents.

Garcia was then required to pay $200 a month for the following ten months, but she never did. Because the reality star did not pay the entire sum owed for the services, Beauty Lab claimed that they "suffered, and continues to suffer, significant losses and damages". At trial, they asked the court to decide how much the RHOSLC star should give up—"not less than $2,000" in addition to "reasonable attorney's fees, and other remedies provided by statute or contract." Garcia countered that even though Beauty Lab offered to repair the damage, she was forced to see another "competent party to fix the damage" to her lips and nose because of Beauty Lab's "botched" injections.

She further stated, "The parties reached an oral accord and satisfaction wherein Monica paid for another, competent party to fix the damage to Monica's nose and lips caused by the incompetent, negligent actions of Beauty Lab's staff, and Beauty Lab was entitled to no further payment." Garcia claimed that they had "promised" not to pursue more compensation and that she had "suffered more damages" than Beauty Lab. Among these are nose injections that were administered "in a negligent, medically deficient manner" and which "diminished" Monica's nose appearance, as well as the fact that "the appearance of Monica's lips was not improved."

As per People, Gay later defended her company on social media by posting a praise-worthy video along with the message, "Beauty Lab + Laser is a phenomenal business, in the top 1% of providers, with over 3,000 positive reviews,” she wrote on Instagram. “Our injectors are nationally ranked and leaders within the industry and our legion of loyal customers speaks for itself.” Gay continued, “This lawsuit in the press has no merit and is unfortunately a pattern of behavior from a desperate woman who when unable to pay her bills lashes out to avoid accountability. @beauty.lab.laser #teambll #thelablovesyou.”

