RHONJ Star Dolores Catania Achieves Her ‘High School Weight’ of 130 Lbs With the Help of This

Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Dolores Catania, 53, recently shared her fitness journey, stating that she has reached her 'high school weight' of 130 pounds. In an interview, she elaborated on her weight loss journey and the lifestyle changes that contributed to her success. She expressed excitement over reaching the milestone and claimed, “Actually, this is high school weight for me. It’s not the same, of course.”

She attributed her achievement to a combination of factors, including medication and a revamped approach to diet and exercise. She revealed that she used Semaglutide, a medication known as Mounjaro, to aid in weight management. Additionally, she emphasized that her dedication to working out regularly and making healthier food choices such as giving up her favorite Doritos chips, played a crucial role in the transformation. According to US Weekly magazine, Catania remarked, “...I [also] work out a lot [and] I stopped going to McDonald’s three times a week. That [snacking] stopped because [the medication] makes you sick when you’re on it. You have to take Zofran, which is a little nausea pill.”

Catania’s boyfriend, Paulie Connell, has also reportedly joined her in prioritizing health and wellness. She shared, “I think, [he’s lost] 40 pounds. I started first and I made him do it [because of] his levels. He was on blood pressure medication. He doesn’t have to take that anymore. All his blood work is so much better than it used to be.”

When asked about the pressure to get married, Catania challenged societal norms and stated, “Isn’t that, like, a societal thing? It’s got to stop. Why doesn’t everybody just ask, ‘What’s our next trip? What’s your next plan?’ Does it have to be marriage? Does it have to be engagement? Happiness is the goal. Peace in our lives is the goal. We’ve had that.” During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, she remarked, “I wasn’t going to come to the [season 13] reunion looking any bigger than anyone else, so I got on the bandwagon. [I’m] just not hungry.”

As per Betches, in addition to her achievements, Catania also shared updates about her relationship with Connell, including his progress in finalizing his divorce. She shared, “It’s very close. It’s been moving along. Unless I wanted to really get married, I’m not pushing him to do things to force this. But in all fairness, for us to be in the relationship we are in, he should not be married and, yeah, I expect a divorce. [I don’t expect] a ring [or] marriage. If it comes great, but that has to be [after a divorce].” Catania remains focused on maintaining happiness and peace in her life, prioritizing companionship and meaningful experiences over societal expectations.