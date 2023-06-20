Danielle Cabral Claims That the RHONJ Cast Is Unsure of Who Will Be Fired in The Upcoming Season

The upcoming Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has sparked numerous speculations yet again. Uncertainties swirl among fans around who shall remain a part of the show. Danielle Cabral, one of the new additions to the cast, perhaps wants to make it apparent that she and her fellow castmates have no idea about what is going to happen in the show, and they too are guessing their fate in the show, according to Monsters and Critics.

In previous seasons, filming would typically resume a few weeks after the reunion wrapped. But this time around, things have been different given the drama between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice. About the rumors that have been rampant about the show, Cabral said to The U.S. Sun, “Oh, that’s all speculation. Nobody knows. If somebody knows, they’re lying because we don’t know. And thank God it’s not in my hands and I don’t have to make that decision. I just sit back and wait." The network has tried to avert the complicated dynamics between Gorga and Giudice, and the show has taken a darker turn with the plans of ousting contestants one by one.

The 37-year-old explained, "It's okay because we're enjoying our summer. We're planning things. We're going away with the kids and the kids (Dominic, 8, and Valentina, 5) have camp. We could focus on our businesses, stress-free," she added.

There are many speculations doing the rounds that the network needs to ponder on the situation, leaving the viewers waiting for an official announcement. Cabral recently attended the Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research's Young Professional Committee Annual Midsummer Angel Gala, where she spoke about the fate of the cast.

Danielle Cabral cautioned that all the speculation surrounding Season 14 should be taken with a grain of salt. She emphasized that nobody knows what will happen, and anyone claiming to have insider information is simply not being truthful. The 37-year-old reality star revealed that the Jersey girls have "no idea" who will be fired or who will be returning for the next season. In the meantime, Danielle plans to enjoy her summer after a challenging first season on the show. She intends to focus on her businesses and spend quality time with her children while they attend summer camp.

When asked about the influence of Teresa Giudice on the casting decisions, Cabral confirmed saying, "No, Teresa doesn't have control as much as, like, Melissa doesn't have control. But when you think of Jersey, you think of Teresa, right? So it's just people saying things." As fans eagerly await updates on Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Danielle Cabral has embraced the uncertainty without being worried.

