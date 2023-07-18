'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Proudly Announces 1 Year of Sobriety Amid Split With Mauricio Umansky

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is celebrating amid relationship troubles with Spouse Mauricio Umansky. On Saturday, July 15, 2023, the actress revealed the news of an impressive milestone she's achieved. The TV personality's 4.2 million fans rejoiced with her.

If Richard's fans could recall, the 54-year-old actress previously shared a goal of wanting to "quit drinking" in February 2023. The RHOBH star successfully achieved her target for precisely one year, and she has proudly announced it on her Instagram account despite news of trouble in her marriage with spouse Mauricio Umansky, reported Daily Mail.

The TV star shared a radiant selfie donning an oversized straw hat that partially covered her long locks and a black sleeveless top. She appeared bright and in good spirits while sharing how she finally decided 'alcohol no longer served her.' Her post garnered over 250k likes/love from fans and fellow celebrities.

Richard's post read, "Today marks one-year alcohol-free for me. A number of things made me come to the conclusion that I didn't want to drink. First and foremost, I didn't feel it had a place where I personally wanted to be."

Alongside her glowing self, she added, "I listened to my heart, and the message was clear to me. I knew it was no longer serving me (no pun intended) physically, mentally, or spiritually. I never put a time frame on when I would drink again or say IF I ever would.

The actress clearly felt her "best self" after quitting alcohol, and in her lengthy post, she also enlightened her fans about its positive effect on her overall health. "All I know is I have never felt better physically or been more clear mentally," she continued. "I have learned that I still overshare, but at least I don't have the "anxiety" thinking about it."

The RHOBH star humorously wrote, "I have learned I still do stupid things sometimes and beat myself up about it. I have learned I am still fun, and last, but not least, I've learned it was much easier than I thought it would be." She also mentioned her resistance throughout her journey to quitting.

"It was definitely met with resistance by some. But I have never been one to fall prey to peer pressure. No matter my age. Mainly people are supportive even if they didn't quite understand since I don't have a "problem" with alcohol. Although trust me, plenty of times, it didn't feel like that."

The Halloween Ends star concluded, "And honestly, life is going to throw us some difficult days. I certainly don't need to be adding any extra ones to that list." The decision to refrain from alcohol came after Richard's marriage troubles with Umansky. The reports alleged the couple are heading for a split after 27 years of marital bliss.

Their separation news shocked fans and well-wishers alike; however, the couple shut the rumors in a post on Instagram but confessed they had a "rough year, the most challenging one of their marriage." Amidst the breakup speculation, Richards left a cheeky comment on her husband's post, where he showed off his fitness journey in a bare body, "Must be ozempic."

