'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins Welcomes Her Second Child With Asher Monroe

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, Diana Jenkins gives birth to an adorable and healthy baby girl. She welcomes her fourth child with her fiancé Asher Monroe. The overjoyed and proud parents of the infant took to Instagram to announce the addition of the newest member of their quaint family earlier this week. And unveiled details of the same.

'RHOBH' 's Diana Jenkins Welcomes Baby Girl with Fiancé Asher Monroe at 49: 'Welcome to the World' https://t.co/lsq5MSG69I — People (@people) August 9, 2023

The reality star shared a carousel of images with the newborn warmly snuggled close to her heart. The baby’s name was declared by her parents in the caption of the post. “Welcome to the world our sweet little girl. Meet Elodie Mae Book. Born on 08.08.23”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanela Diana Jenkins (@sdjneuro)

The first picture depicted the utter bliss of a new mother and her baby. Alongside the love of her life - Monroe, who beamed with pride and benevolence gazed at his picture-perfect family by the hospital bed. It continued as he gently caressed the face of his daughter fondly observing her.

Jenkins then posted a selfie alongside her daughter with a petite pink cap and a swaddle to keep her warm. The mother of four looked peaceful and happy as she recorded the phenomenal and cherished memory. A light blush on her cheeks followed by a motherly smile spoke volumes of the many emotions she felt at that moment in time; all captured in a single frame. She adds two such pictures of the mom-daughter duo.

Image Source: Instagram | @sdjneuro

But, she didn’t leave Monroe out of the frame and so she captures one more beautiful still of a father holding his fiercely loved daughter. Little Book tightly clutches her father’s white shirt as she’s gently held by him. The new father appeared to be in a state of tranquility and peace upon this unspoken exchange. Their baby is observed to be keenly listening to her dad’s heartbeat while in the slumber of dreams.

The comment section was filled with exhilaration from fans globally. Each showers the happy couple with felicitations and celebrations of welcoming new life into the world. “Mazel Tov!!” said someone. “Congratulations to you and your beautiful family!” added another person. “Congratulations! She’s beautiful!!” expressed a final one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RHOBH (@realhousewivesofbeverlyhills)

Even fellow alums of the show added in their blessings and greetings on the occasion. “OMG, I’m so happy for you!!” said Kylie Richards in excitement. While Crystal Kung Minkoff noted the ‘lucky’ date for baby Book being born.

Dorit Kemlsy also chimed with thrill and wrote, “So happy for all of you!!! Welcome to the world beautiful Elodie! Can’t wait to meet you! Sending lots of love to everyone!” said Kemlsy. In agreement, Lisa Rinna also mentioned how much she’s looking forward to meeting Jenkin’s daughter. “Welcome to the world Beautiful Elodie Mae. Can’t wait to meet you, sweet Angel."

