RHOBH's Kyle Richards Getting Closer to 'Friend' Morgan Wade, Producing Documentary Based on Her

After being observed shooting at Belly Up in Aspen, Colorado on Sunday night, TMZ claimed that 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Kyle Richards is working on a documentary on country artist Morgan Wade. The site claims that during Wade's event, audience members were asked to sign agreements permitting the material to be used in a production.

According to reports, Richards is not only a featured actor but also serves as an executive producer of the film. The documentary will detail Wade's meteoric climb to fame, as well as her ongoing battles with substance abuse and other health difficulties. After learning she had the BRCA gene, which puts her at an increased risk of developing breast and ovarian cancers, Wade revealed exclusively to Page Six in May that she would be having a double mastectomy in November. She announced on Instagram the following month that she had been diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome, a neurological illness that produces involuntary tics.

She wrote, "Keeping this short and sweet — if you see me shaking my head a lot I have Tourette’s. Some folks genuinely ask — others like to troll me, is what it is. I make weird faces and noises sometimes and my head shakes. So just think before you judge."

Richards, 54, has said that she and Wade, 28 at the time, met in February 2022 after listening to Wade's music during a car journey. She wrote the message beside an Instagram picture of them eating with pals, "The most unlikely of friendships some may think but kinship knows no boundaries 💞." Since then, they've been inseparable; they even got matching tattoos and want to attend the 2022 Americana Music Honors & Awards together.

They've also done some international traveling together, to places like Atlanta to see Wade's family and Mexico with pals. Rumors began circulating that the two were more than just friends and that Richards' stunning divorce from Mauricio Umansky was the result of their romance.

Many viewers were under the impression that Kyle and Morgan are secretly a thing since they both have silver heart tattoos and rings. The little shape of a heart on Richards's right wrist stands in stark contrast to Wade's extensive body art, which covers almost every surface of her body.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" actress revealed her new heart tattoo in September on Instagram, captioning the post, "Y'all have a lot of questions about this." Richards also displayed the Roman number for eighteen (XVIII) on the other wrist. She did not come clean about the significance of the tattoo, but she did provide a clue about it on the reunion program, stating, "This heart is a heart and it means something to me."

In January of 1996, Richards and Mauricio Umansky, tied their knots and had three children, Alexia (now 27), Sophia (now 23), and Portia (now 15). The actress and her ex-husband, Guraish Aldjufrie, have a 34-year-old daughter named Farrah.

