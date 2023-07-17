RHOB's Kyle Richards and Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky Engage in Playful Banter on Social Media

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky recently called it quits on their relationship. The couple released a joint statement addressing the split and claimed that they aren't considering a divorce just yet, reports Page Six. Although the two are on a supposed break from their relationship, it hasn't stopped them from engaging in playful banter with each other on Instagram.

Umansky recently posted a picture of himself on Instagram reading a book that he wrote. The author was seated in a relaxed posture, coolly with one leg over the other, in a sleek chair placed in what seemed to be his office. He had a charming smile on his face while reading his book, Dealbreaker with great pride. The entrepreneur sported an all-white ensemble consisting of a white round-neck t-shirt followed by white trousers. He styled this clean outfit with a stunning Rolex watch. Umansky captioned the post by asking his followers whether they have read his book. "Can’t put my own book down lol. Who’s read the whole thing?" read the caption of Umansky's post.

It didn't take long for fans to respond to the suave post featuring Umansky. Although several fans poured in their love into the comments section, the post included an unexpected commenter. Umansky's estranged wife, Richards decided to pop by and leave a hilarious comment beneath his post. "I was going to ask you why are you reading your own book again?" read Richards' hilarious comment. It didn't take long for Umansky to respond and comment with a series of laughing emojis. The comment was clear proof that there was no bad blood between the two and that they were truly amicable with each other.

This isn't the first time the two were spotted being friendly with each other since the split. Umansky shared a carousel of their Fourth of July festivities earlier last week. The carousel featured none other than Richards right beside him amid their beautiful family.

The family coordinated their outfits with colorful shirts and cowboy hats. Umansky donned a checkered shirt and a red baseball cap. Richards, on the other hand, sported a red plaid shirt followed by simple white pants. She styled herself with a turquoise and silver necklace which she paired with a gorgeous cowboy hat like her daughter.

The estranged couple even posed alongside each other with their adorable and fluffy dog. The two truly appeared happy in the picture as they posed. Umansky captioned the post with, "Happy Independence Day. Hope everyone is having a great day." Fans they were rather perplexed by these pictures since rumors of the duo's impending divorce and Richards' alleged relationship with singer Morgan Wade has been making the rounds. "Okay, false alarm then?" asked a fan, referring to Richards and Umansky's split.

