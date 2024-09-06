RFK Jr. Says Harris is Not ‘Worthy’ to be President as She Can't ‘Put Together an English Sentence’

Robert F Kennedy Jr. has braced with attack on Vice President Kamala Harris ever since he endorsed her political nemesis, Donald Trump. In a recent appearance on NewsNation's Cuomo, RFK slammed Harris by sharing why he thinks she shouldn't be the President in the upcoming elections. Stating a bizarre reason he said, she shouldn't be the POTUS as she lacks the skill to "put together an English sentence."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago

"I don’t think that Vice President Harris is a worthy president of this country. We need to have a president who can give an interview, who can articulate a vision, who can put together an English sentence, who can articulate her and defend her policies. And who can engage in a debate with regular debates, unscripted appearances," the former independent candidate for the upcoming presidential elections candidate stated on live television. Stating why he dropped out of the race and endorsed former President Trump, he said, "It became clear to me that I was not going to be allowed on the debating stage, which was really my only path to victory. I was already being boycotted by all of the mainstream media, by the liberal media. If I stayed in the race, Vice President Harris would win, and I did not want that outcome."

The Kennedy family patriarch who happened to be a Democrat supporter recently parted ways from the party and submitted his independent candidacy previously. "Harris’ speech at the convention made it very clear that she will continue the warfare state," he said as he lambasted the Harris campaign for its foreign policies and waging wars. Sharing about the endorsement he also clarified his stance about the Trump administration. "We’re not talking about a particular position for me in the government," Kennedy said.

BREAKING: RFK Jr. walks out at Trump’s rally. pic.twitter.com/4DawZaqV1L — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) August 23, 2024

"Our agreement about it is about a Unity Party, about unifying our party over certain objectives, and this will allow me to continue to disagree with President Trump on issues that I don’t agree with him on," he added as reported by the NY Post. Kennedy also shared his stance on backing Israel saying, "I think it’s time for compassion for the families of the hostages. This was a brutal murder. It’s an enemy that does not want to negotiate." Previously, Kennedy reached out to the Democratic campaign for an administrative role if their government was formed, however to no avail.

We now have a Trump/Kennedy/Musk alliance. This is so incredibly powerful not even a strong political candidate could win against it.

America 1st is emerging to be the new party and the party that unifies all against the horrors of the globalists and their D/RINO UniParty puppets — True Explorer (@true_explorer) August 24, 2024

The DNC spokesperson Matt Corridoni gave out the statement on the matter by saying, "No one has any intention of negotiating with a MAGA-funded fringe candidate who has sought out a job with Donald Trump in exchange for an endorsement," as reported by CNN. Meanwhile, Trump assured Kennedy that he would make it a case that all the undisclosed Kennedy files be released after he was elected again as the President of the United States.