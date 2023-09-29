In a recent podcast, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a candidate vying for the Democratic nomination in the upcoming presidential election, raised concerns by sharing doubts about the official explanations of the 9/11 attacks. Kennedy, 69, is the son of former U.S. Attorney General and New York Senator Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of President John F. Kennedy. His unique blend of family history and advocacy against vaccines has pushed him into the spotlight despite trailing in polls.

The interview was hosted by Peter Bergen, popular for his work on Osama bin Laden and the 9/11 investigation. When asked whether he accepted the official explanation presented by the 9/11 commission that attributed the attacks to al-Qaida, Kennedy stated, "I don’t always accept official explanations."

Also Read: Hunter Biden Reportedly Sought Dad Joe Biden's Help to Pay Alimony

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

Kennedy, who is challenging Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination, abstained from unequivocally stating that al-Qaida was responsible for the 9/11 attacks. As per The Guardian, When pressed, he asserted, “I don’t know what happened on 9/11. I mean, I understand what the official explanation [for 9/11] is, I understand that there is dissent. I have not looked into it. I haven’t examined it. I’m not a good person to talk to about it. Well, I know … there’s strange things that happened, that don’t seem … One of the buildings [in New York] came down that wasn’t hit by a plane, so, you know, was it building seven or building 10?”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago

He further continued, “No, they didn’t collapse on top of it. My offices were down there [at the bottom of Manhattan]. My offices were closed and you know … there are pictures of it collapsing. Nothing is collapsing on top of it. I mean, listen, I don’t want to argue any theories about this because all I’ve heard are questions. I have no explanation. I have no knowledge of it. But … what you’re repeating now, I know not to be true.” Bergen, on the other hand, countered by stating that Building 7 collapsed due to debris from the North Tower, backed by extensive documentation from the government's official report. Kennedy, however, remained determined and firm in his position.

Also Read: Donald Trump Fires Back as GOP Opponents Take Center Stage in Fiery Debate To Bash Him

Kennedy’s lack of prowess on the topic was visible in the interview, where he accepted not having read the data himself. Despite Bergen insinuating the thoroughness of the 9/11 investigation, Kennedy maintained his stand of not always accepting official narratives. Bergen shared concerns about skeptical opinions regarding the 9/11 attacks, especially if Kennedy were to become the president. The exchange highlighted the challenges of navigating conspiracy theories in the political landscape, especially for a candidate seeking the highest office in the country.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Lamparski

Also Read: Donald Trump Loses Bid To Delay The Civil Fraud Trial As NY Appeals Court Rejects Request

As the presidential race comes closer, Kennedy's unorthodox views on 9/11 may add another layer of complexity to his candidacy, inviting scrutiny and questions about his ability to lead based on his approach to well-established historical events.

More from Inquisitr

Here's Why Donald Trump Jr. Mocked a Video Clip of Ron DeSantis from GOP Debate

Vivek Ramaswamy Says He'll Deport American-Born Children of Undocumented Immigrants