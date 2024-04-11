Rfk Jr. Campaign Aide Exposed for Attending Trump’s ‘Stop the Steal’ Rally

The 2024 race for the White House has taken an unexpected turn with revelations about an aide of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an independent third-party candidate. Reports suggest that the aide attended Donald Trump’s controversial “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021. Rita Palma, a campaign aide who once claimed Trump as her "favorite president," has stirred controversy and drawn attention to the complex mesh of political alliances molding the current election cycle.

Damn near everyone knows @RobertKennedyJr is a @realDonaldTrump plant in the 2024 election -- that RFK Jr.'s aide participated in Trump's Jan. 6 attempt to overthrow the government is just more proof ...



RFK Jr. Campaign Aide Attended Jan. 6 'Stop the Steal' Rally for 'Favorite… — John J. Mesh (@Ohnjaye4) April 10, 2024

CNN's Andrew Kaczynski reported, “Rita Palma, who has identified herself as the Kennedy campaign’s state director in New York, repeatedly called Trump her ‘favorite president,’ according to tweets along with comments she posted on the conservative social media site Parler that have since been made private. Palma also posed for a photo at the former Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, alongside Sidney Powell – the pro-Trump attorney who pleaded guilty in Georgia’s election subversion case.”

💥BOOM! New York is in Play Baby!!



RFK Jr’s New York State Campaign Director, Rita Palma, Reveals her Number 1 Priority is Preventing a Biden Win



What a hell of a way to say the entire point is to steal Biden Votes! 🙌



“The Kennedy voter and the Trump voter, the mutual enemy… pic.twitter.com/X277HzbllN — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) April 8, 2024

Kaczynski further added, “Palma’s promotion and attendance at ‘Stop the Steal’ events after the 2020 election reflects a segment of support Kennedy has received from Trump supporters, particularly as a means of helping the former president retake the White House in 2024,” as reported by Radar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RFK Jr. (@robertfkennedyjr)

It is worth noting that there is no solid evidence of her being involved in the insurrection. Palma also shunned allegations of Trump’s role in provoking the Capitol riot, attributing fault to the alleged election rigging. This doesn’t end here, as Palma’s support for Trump extended beyond social media posts. She consistently promoted the idea that Kennedy’s participation in the 2024 election could shake Biden’s chances of winning.

She claimed, “The only way that Trump can take New York is if Bobby is on the ballot. If it’s Trump vs. Biden, Biden wins. Biden wins six days, seven days a week. With Bobby in the mix, anything can happen. The only way for him, for Bobby, to shake it up and to get rid of Biden is if he’s on the ballot in every state, including New York.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mario Tama

As per the Independent, this bombshell revelation comes amid Trump’s public endorsement of Kennedy’s independent campaign, claiming it to be a well-strategized plan to siphon votes from President Biden. Viewers are speculating about the potential impact of Kennedy’s candidacy on the electoral landscape.

Earlier, Trump wrote on Truth Social, "I guess this would mean he is going to be taking votes from Crooked Joe Biden, which would be a great service to America. It's great for MAGA, but the Communists will make it very hard for him to get on the Ballot. Expect him, and her, to be indicted any day now, probably for Environmental Fraud! He is Crooked Joe Biden's Political Opponent, not mine. I love that he is running!"