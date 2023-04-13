Reynolds Charters A £100K Private Jet To Reunite With His Wife Blake Lively NINE Hours After His Club's Victory!

Actor Ryan Reynolds is not letting distance be an issue for him when it comes to meeting his soulmate. Just 9 hours after his club bagged victory in a game, he chartered a £100K private jet to reunite with his wife Blake Lively in New York, the couple was spotted walking hand-in-hand with each other in the metropolitan streets of New York.

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

The Deadpool sensation chartered the flight shortly after his team's clash with Notts County which resulted in their resounding victory. Reports by Mail Online suggest the actor's travel schedule was rather tight. From hiring a helicopter from London to Chester and then riding in a chauffer driven car to Racecourse Road. Reynolds made sure his team knew that he'd be there to offer his support to them no matter what. There are certainly going to be more appearances from the actor as he plans on coming back to the Wrexham team against their game with Barnet later this week which means he's not going to hold back on the money splurge. Reynolds co-owns the team with his friend and fellow actor Rob McElhenney, the duo is hard at work as they aim to achieve promotion from the Vanarama National League to the Football League. According to sources, Reynolds appears to be fully dedicated to the team and "wants to see them promoted".

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Just as The Proposal star is dedicated to the success and prosperity of his Wrexham team, he's even more dedicated to his wife Blake Lively. The power couple of Hollywood has always been lovey-dovey with each other since they first started dating in 2011.

In an interview with Jess Cagle, Reynolds talks about how they met each other on the set of Green Lantern and although they weren't romantically involved back then and were "buddies", a year later they crossed paths while on a double date with different people! This was an "awkward situation" for the people they were on a date with because sparks and "fireworks" flew between Lively and Reynolds and that's when "he knew" there was definitely something between them.

If there's one thing the couple is well-known for, it's the hilarious way they troll each other on their respective social media channels. For example, a birthday post for Lively on Instagram highlights only him and crops out his wife - the star of the day. The duo has gone back and forth with their hilarious and roast-worthy responses. Their playful banter certainly brings a smile to everyone's faces.

Actual footage from the first date with my wife. Tried to surprise her and totally forgot I was a fucking shark. pic.twitter.com/7AxuauYH2e — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 24, 2016

Their banter doesn't stop just at birthdays, during the promotion of Blake Lively's 2016 film The Shallows - a film about a Great White shark attacking "Nancy" [Lively's character] as she attempts to swim back to shore for safety, Reynolds took it to Twitter by sharing a representation of his attempt to surprise Lively on their first date but forgot he was a "shark".