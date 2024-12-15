Resurfaced Video Shows Kim Kardashian's Bodyguard Tackling Kris Jenner in a 'Dirty Prank': "This Is So..."

Keeping Up with the Kardashians delivered one of its most chaotic and memorable pranks in 2019 when momager Kris Jenner staged a dramatic scene involving a fake security guard tackling her. The elaborate stunt, orchestrated by Kris and Khloé Kardashian, left Kim Kardashian in a state of shock and confusion.

As per TooFab, the prank began with Kim receiving a panicked phone call from Khloé while she was in the car with her friend Jonathan Cheban. Khloé frantically blurted, “Oh my God, Kim, your whole security just f--king tackled Mom. We just called 9-1-1. This is so crazy.” In the background, Kris could be heard crying out in fake pain, exclaiming, “Oh my God, my neck!” Kim was visibly shaken and immediately pulled up CCTV surveillance footage on her phone. The video showed Kris walking through Kim’s backyard before being tackled to the ground by a man who appeared out of nowhere.

Kim’s security tackled Kris and I am ctfu!! 😂😂💀💀 pic.twitter.com/LLCv0VijhL — King Philip👨🏾‍💻 (@kingphilwith1L) September 23, 2019

Meanwhile, Khloé who was seen rushing to her mother’s aid in the footage, pretend-shoved the man off, screaming, “No! That’s my mom!” Kim, furious and panicked, sped toward her home while exclaiming, “Why on Earth would someone tackle my f--king mother?! She’s crying. I’m gonna kill this guy.” Upon arriving at the house, Kim found Kris lying on a stretcher, wearing a neck brace as paramedics attended to her. Overwhelmed with emotions, Kim burst into tears and hugged Khloé, who appeared equally distressed.

Ugh i am so so so disappointed in myself for listening to @KrisJenner for real im disgusted with myself #KUWTK — Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 23, 2019

However, the tension quickly dissolved when Kris began laughing and revealed the entire scene was a prank. “Got you!” she declared, leaving Kim stunned and even furious. Khloé admitted her role in the setup, explaining they had hired a stunt double and fake security guards to execute the plan. Even Khloé admitted, “It was such a dirty prank.” The plan stemmed from Kris’s frustrations with Kim’s heightened security measures, which had been implemented following Kim’s traumatic 2016 robbery in Paris, according to ScreenRant. Kris had previously expressed annoyance over frequently being asked for identification by Kim’s security team, despite being Kim’s mother.

Kim Kardashian West held at gunpoint in Paris hotel; jewelry valued at $10 million stolen https://t.co/dzXonzXzdY pic.twitter.com/a7eaD5QCFJ — CNN (@CNN) October 3, 2016

During a conversation earlier in the episode, Kris complained to Khloé about her difficulties visiting Kim’s house, only for Khloé to suggest she use the front door 'like a normal person.' Kourtney Kardashian also commented on the situation, saying she had faced similar issues when visiting her sister, noting that security had almost asked her to sign an NDA. Kim, however, defended her security protocols, citing a rise in robberies in the Hidden Hills area.

She explained her setup included multiple guards and a military-grade camera system, which she said made her feel safe despite seeming excessive to others. Cheban also voiced his frustrations during the episode, complaining about the constant critique he faced from Kim’s security team whenever he visited her home. Post the deranged prank, Kris explained her reasoning to Kim, “The purpose...was to say, we love that you have this security, but we would just love to have some clearance so we can come in and out of your house.” Still reeling from the ordeal, Kim reluctantly replied, “You can have all the clearance you want.”