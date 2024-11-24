Resurfaced Photo Shows Diddy Feasting Off a Woman's Body as Unfazed Celebrities Watch

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Photos of Sean "P Diddy" Combs, the accused sex trafficker, feeding off a nude lady at one of his parties made waves when they appeared online. The images show the disgraced Bad Boy Records founder, who was 34 years old at the time, devouring a chocolate-covered strawberry off the body of a naked lady who lay on a table surrounded by food.

The reason it created such havoc is that it resurfaced after allegations of non-consensual sex acts, including 'elaborate and produced sex performances' or 'freak offs,' allegedly occurred at Diddy's parties, as per The New York Times, and the photo emerged following his arrest on some very serious charges. Will Smith, Diana Ross, Owen Wilson, and Bruce Willis were among the A-listers shown in the photo, which was shot during a Miami party.

The guests seemed unconcerned by the human buffet; they casually nibbled on their meals as the naked lady stayed still. Seated on the table, she was flanked by fruit for the guests, with one verdant leaf carefully positioned to conceal her privates. But many online users were shocked by the photo, with others calling Diddy's behavior 'disgusting'. One user shared on X, "These people are so sick." Another stated, "For people that are famous they hide it pretty well but they sound like real like they're all cannibals and like really perverted people."

Someone else who was outraged with the pictures wrote, "I cannot express the extent of my hatred for these people. These elites. These f-cking liars. These people who subjugate everyone not in their class. I hope they all burn for what they have done." An individual continued to refer to it as a trend throughout the 90s and included, "Not excusing an[y] of this but that that was actually thing in a 90s club, w[h]ere they had a model covered in fruit and candy and people will come and eat the food revealing more and more of the models body."

P Diddy arrives at Global Radio on November 8, 2023, in London, United Kingdom. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by MEGA)

Diddy is being housed at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York, awaiting his trial. He was apprehended on September 16th at the Park Hyatt Hotel in New York City and has been accused of sex trafficking, racketeering, and providing transportation for prostitutes. He was charged with abusing, threatening, and pressuring women 'to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct.' The accusations in the indictment go all the way back to 2008. Reports from Radar Online claim that Diddy was put on suicide watch, and there have been increasing concerns that he may be the target of an alleged hit similar to Jeffrey Epstein's.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)

