Resurfaced Photo from 1984 Shows Princess Diana Look-Alike Contest with a Spot-On Double

A remarkable photo from 1985 in Washington, D.C., has captivated social media, showcasing a Princess Diana look-alike contest that featured an uncannily accurate double. While many contestants attempted to resemble the People's Princess in the photo, one contestant in particular grabbed everyone's attention. Her resemblance to Diana was so close that netizens did double takes.

People on social media couldn't contain their amazement at the accuracy of contestant 18's appearance. "Had to zoom in to see if 18 was the real deal!" exclaimed one person, while another wondered, "Are we sure 18 isn't the real Diana?" The sentiment was echoed throughout the comments, with one viewer stating definitively, "I thought 18 WAS Princess Di." The winner's ability to capture Diana's essence went beyond mere physical appearance, as noted by an observant commenter: "Wow. #18 even has that demure smile down exactly right."

People were talking and laughing about the photo, particularly regarding competitor 27, who didn't look like Diana at all. "27 must be in the wrong lineup," one commenter quipped, while another humorously noted, "The dude in the background looking like Patrick Swayze has a better shot than #27. What was she thinking?" Some speculated about her presence, with one person suggesting she "probably just happened to walk by and decided to enter the contest for shits and giggles because girly looks nothing like Diana, come on now…." One person wrote: "That's Camilla."

Contestant 18, Maureen Murray of Alexandria, VA, won the contest on November 5, 1985, just ahead of the Prince and Princess of Wales' visit to Washington. She waved to the crowd as she was crowned the winner. The contest's timing showed how America was getting more and more fascinated with the young princess, who had gone from what the Observer called a “chubby-faced teenager” to a “glamorous mother,” as per Guardian.

Diana's influence extended far beyond such contests. She had become, as contemporary observers noted, "the first convincing princess of the video age," whose face on magazine covers guaranteed increased sales. Her appeal was uniquely democratic—she chose outfits that were both regal and relatable, "dressing to the aspirations of young women in banks and buildings societies and shops and offices."

The phenomenon of Diana lookalikes became its own cottage industry. Take Julie Woodridge from Essex, who earned £50 an hour capitalizing on her resemblance to the Princess. Woodridge's dedication went as far as losing 4½ stone to perfect her likeness, explaining, "Once the vision hits you, you have to make it real." Her commitment paid off, leading to such convincing moments as being bowed to on the London Underground and being "chased and photographed by Japanese tourists."

Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 - 1997) attends a dinner at the British Embassy in Washington, DC, November 1985. (Image Source: Terry Fincher/Getty Images)

This competition took place in 1985, during a period when Princess Diana's impact was at its greatest. Although it was evident that she had a significant impact, you could also see signs of the stress she was under. She was, as contemporary reports noted, married not just to Charles but "to the photographers." Photographers never left her alone, right up until she passed away, as per the New York Times.